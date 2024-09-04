Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 4: Kaveri blackmails Abhira to sign the prenup

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 4: Today’s episode starts with Armaan running to Abhira. Ruhi sees him and says to herself that she is sorry to trouble Armaan this way, but she has no other option. Armaan tells Abhira that he knows she is angry. She scolds him and says she is tired of disrespect from his family. Armaan says he was unaware of Dadisa’s contract.

Armaan offers to talk to Dadisa. He says that he is sure Dadisa didn’t want to hurt Abhira. She replies that she is shocked Armaan is still defending Kaveri. Abhira asks Armaan to tell her that she is not a doll. She tells him the terms of the condition. Armaan tells him she can call this contract wrong but not say anything to his family; they love her a lot. They argue. Ruhi looks on.

Abhira tears the contract paper

Abhira says she won’t sign the papers and tears them. She leaves. Armaan tries to stop her and, hurts his hand and gets cut. Ruhi worries and gets a first aid box. She asks him to apply medicine first. Rohit comes and looks at them. Armaan tells her she does not need advice on Abhira from Ruhi.

Ruhi tells Armaan that he knows Abhira better than she and that he has to balance Abhira and this family all his life, good luck. She sees Rohit and goes to him. She says Armaan helped her when she was hurt, so she helped him today, nothing else. She goes. Rohit tells Armaan that he is hurt. Armaan asks him to leave him alone.

Abhira thinks of everything. She talks to Akshara’s pic. Armaan thinks that he should give Abhira time and will talk to her the next day.

Kaveri blackmails Abhira

Kaveri comes and gives the papers to Abhira. She says if she takes the name back as guarantor, then she won’t get the loan, and her parents will get insulted. She tells him the media will be there at the function, too, and Abhira has the responsibility to save the reputation of the two families. Abhira cries.

Ruhi comes and tells Abhira that her career was her mom’s dream. She asks her if it is worth it to give up her mom’s dream for this marriage? Abhira asks her why she is so worried. She says now that she is a working professional, she understands the importance of work. She leaves.

Abhira goes out to get air. Armaan comes and asks her to relax. She gets angry and asks him if he is living in a fairytale world. She says she needs space.

Armaan asks her to sit and talk. She says she doesn’t want to talk to him. He gets angry and leaves in the car. He meets with an accident. Abhira shouts his name from behind. The episode ends here.

