Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to take three-month leap; Will Abhira’s relationship get strained because of Armaan’s behavior? Report

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is currently in its fourth generation is reportedly all set to take a leap. However, this leap does not mean viewers will see new faces and characters. They will get to see their favorite couple Armaan and Abhira, portrayed by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in a new phase in their relationship.

Times Now reported that Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take a three-month leap. Post leap, the storyline will revolve around new challenges in Armaan and Abhira’s relationship, but this time not from the Poddars, but it will be due to Armaan. He will be so focused on work that Abhira will get upset. The family will also be worried for the two.

Meanwhile, Ruhi and Rohit’s relationship will also take significant turns. According to the reports, the two will be expecting their first child as Ruhi has moved on from Armaan. Fans of the two can rejoice as their relationship will move forward.

But AbhiMaan fans will be disheartened to see the romance and love between Armaan and Abhira slowly fading. Apparently, Vidya’s curse on Abhira and Armaan during their Hrihpravesh will affect the latter so much that he will start distancing himself from Abhira.

Talking about the current plot of the serial, viewers are enjoying Armaan and Abhira’s reunion. After facing many hurdles, the two finally tied the knot. However, not everyone is happy with their union. Vidya cursed the newlyweds and gave Armaan an ultimatum to either leave the house with Abhira or she would not forgive him for his actions. Instead of celebrating their union, the couple as well as the family are busy convincing Vidya to accept the marriage.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Rohit Purohit as Armaan, and Samridhii Shukla as Abhira in lead roles. Other actors include Romiit Raaj as Rohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, Anita Raaj as Kaveri, among others. The Rajan Shahi-produced show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

