Is Ruhi’s character coming to an end? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actress Garvita Sandhwani’s latest post has fans wondering

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be one of the top-rated television serials. One character that continued to grab the spotlight along with Armaan and Abhira is Ruhi, who showed that she can go to any length to stop Abhira and Armaan’s marriage. Now, Garvita Sadhwani who essays the role of Ruhi has shared a post that caught the netizens' attention as they think that her character is coming to an end now.

On September 24, Garvita Sadhwani shared a series of pictures from the recent episodes, when Ruhi for one last time, tried to get married to Armaan. Sharing the pictures, she wrote that her character Ruhi was at the peak of emotions when she tried to make Armaan hers at any cost. She expressed gratitude for getting to play this character from which she learns every day.

Garvita Sadhwani’s caption reads, “At the peak of her emotions. Genuinely enjoyed this phase of Ruhi’s character, through all her ups and downs, through all the love & hate one thing remained constant - the actor in me learns everyday. Thank you for the overwhelming response for the last two episodes #Ruhit Fam get ready. And sab khush hojaao hogayi #abhimaan wedding”

However, seeing the emotional post, many fans wondered if the character of Ruhi was coming to an end. One user wrote, “Kya ruhi ka character khatam hogaya.” “You nailed ruhi character,” wrote another. A few commented that since Vidya will play the negative character trying to force Armaan and Abhira apart, maybe Ruhi’s character will end. Some also wished that they finally get to see Rohit and Ruhi’s romance.

Garvita Sadhwani’s co-stars Saee Barve, Romiit Raaj, and Shruti Rawat, among others, also commented on her post, hailing her performance in the serial.

Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Rohit Purohit as Armaan, and Samridhii Shukla as Abhira in lead roles. While Samridhii has been playing her character since the beginning, Rohit Purohit, Romiit Raaj and Garvita Sadhwnai entered later. The Rajan Shahi-produced show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

