Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 20: Armaan decides to regain Abhira's love; takes THIS step

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 20: As Abhira urges to meet Armaan, she stumbles. However, Ruhi rushes for her rescue. Abhira tells Ruhi she should not have helped her as she hates her. Abhira cries inconsolably, mentioning how everyone hates her. Manish threatens Armaan, saying he will call the cops if he doesn't leave. Armaan demands to meet Abhira, but Manish refuses.

Armaan pleads to meet Abhira, but Abhir refuses. Abhir informs Armaan that Abhira doesn't want to meet him. Abhira refuses to enter Poddar's house and expresses her wish to return home. Ruhi assures Abhira that she will drop her off at Goenka's house and helps Abhira sit in the car. Sanjay questions Ruhi's love for Abhira. Armaan calls Abhira, but she doesn't answer. Armaan then leaves.

Ruhi arrives with Abhira. He informs Manish and everyone in Goenka's house that Abhira got drunk and reached Poddar's house. Surekha mentions how they unknowingly complicated the situation by telling Armaan that Abhira doesn't wish to meet him. Armaan cries, remembering Abhira. Kaveri arrives to console him. Kaveri explains to Armaan that the situation has worsened, and he should sign the divorce papers.

Abhira wakes up, and Manish informs her she was drunk last night. She decides to talk to Abhir about her drinking habits. Abhira gets a call, and she rushes out. She informs Manish that she is not going to the court. Armaan thinks about signing the divorce papers.

Kaveri stops Madhav when he plans to leave to talk to Manish and Abhira. She informs the family that Armaan might sign the divorce papers. Everyone questions Kaveri for wishing Abhira and Armaan's divorce. Armaan arrives and informs everyone that he has signed the papers. He gives the papers to Kaveri and leaves.

Abhira reaches her college, and the students admire her. Armaan informs Kaveri that he has joined Abhira College as a guest lecturer. He tells her he has decided to teach in the college as Abhira is a student there. Armaan mentions how he was about to sign the divorce papers but changed his decision.

Armaan questions Kaveri as to why she didn't inform him about Abhira coming to Poddar's mansion. Kaveri reveals that Abhira was drunk and wanted to lash out at her. Armaan mentions how Abhira still loves him, and she must have signed the divorce papers in a fit of rage. Armaan reaches Abhira's college and pledges that he will try to regain Abhira's love and trust.

The boys try to impress Abhira, but she stumbles and falls into Armaan's arms. Armaan asks the boys to behave and tells the class he is the guest lecturer. Abhira decides to walk out, but Armaan stops her and asks her not to break the rule. The episode ends.

