Ashnoor Kaur, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her powerful performances in various TV shows, has been a prominent figure in the industry for years. Recently, she reacted to Hina Khan’s courageous battle with stage 3 breast cancer. Hina has been openly sharing her journey with her fans and followers.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Ashnoor Kaur revealed that she had reached out to Hina Khan to offer her support during this difficult time. Ashnoor expressed her admiration for Hina’s strength and resilience, stating that she firmly believes Hina will come out of this battle even stronger.

Ashnoor mentioned that both she and her mom spoke to Hina. She described Hina as their Sherkhan, one of the strongest women she has ever known. Hina has always been an inspiration to many, and Ashnoor has witnessed that strength firsthand.

She further said, “From working with her to seeing her go to the Cannes Film Festival. She rocks it everywhere she goes. I really believe with all my heart that like she has battled everything, every hurdle that has come her way, she will definitely emerge from this battle stronger than ever and bounce back very very soon.”

On September 5, Hina Khan shared challenging news with her fans on Instagram. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star, who has been candid about her ongoing battle, revealed that she has been diagnosed with Mucositis, a painful side effect of chemotherapy. This condition causes inflammation of the mucus membranes in the mouth and throughout the gastrointestinal tract.

Hina Khan, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 11, first revealed her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis on June 28 through social media. Despite facing numerous health challenges since then, she remains resilient, approaching each day with courage and positivity.

Ashnoor Kaur is known for her impressive performances in popular shows such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Patiala Babes, among others.

