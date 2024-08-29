Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 29: Abhira enchants Armaan with her getup as Radha

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 29, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Armaan disturbing Abhira. Abhira tells Armaan to put his romance on a break as she is busy. He helps her with setting the swing and decorating it with flower garlands. Abhira shares that she is quite stressed out about organizing the Janmashtami event. Armaan cheers her up and shows confidence in her abilities.

Armaan says that they should practice preparing the swings for their kids. Abhira replies he is going too fast. Armaan refuses to stop talking about having children. Abhira puts her hands on her ears. They get romantic.

Ruhi questions Manish why he gave out Akshara’s song to Abhira. Manish tries to explain that Abhira learnt it on her own and he did not teach her the hymn. Swarna and Surekha scold Ruhi for misbehaving with Manish. Ruhi doesn’t believe Manish and accuses him of getting too affectionate with Abhira. Rohit asks Ruhi to take her medicines. She responds in a rude tone and goes to confront Abhira.

Ruhi inquires where did Abhira learn the spiritual song from. Abhira doesn’t show interest in revealing anything to Ruhi. Ruhi makes up her mind to teach a lesson to Abhira.

Manisha observes Ruhi moving to spoil Abhira’s arrangements for Janmashtami. However, Ruhi stuns Manisha when she realizes that it would be a sin if she ruins the veneration stuff. Manisha feels that some amount of goodness is still left in Ruhi and she wishes Ruhi to take a hold of her good side.

Poddars get ready for the event. Kaveri likes their looks. Armaan discloses that Abhira has finalized their outfits and that she didn’t leave any stone unturned in organizing things.

Abhira enters in her traditional attire. Armaan gets smitten by her beauty. She gains praises for her look from everyone. Armaan and Abhira romance each other as they spend quality time separately.

Vidya begins with veneration. She expresses her desire to see Abhira and Armaan’s baby. Abhira gets restless. Manish makes Abhira recall the deal they made on call. He directs Abhira to wait for the right time to receive her special gift. Abhira, Armaan, Ruhi and Rohit dance together. The episode ends here.

