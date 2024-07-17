Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit gives a heartwarming glimpse into his reel and real wife’s equation; Watch

Rohit Purohit has been charming fans with his killer looks and fine acting skills since he joined Rajan Shahi’s longest-running soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor, who is doing a fabulous job as Armaan Poddar, constantly treats fans with some BTS from the sets of his show.

Recently, Rohit dropped a post on social media and gave a sneak peek into some of the treasured moments he spent with his wife Sheena Bajaj as she paid a visit to him on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Rohit Purohit’s wife Sheena Bajaj visits Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit Purohit uploaded a clip which features his wife Sheena Bajaj’s first ‘proper’ visit to the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It begins with Rohit panning the camera towards Sheena and the actress posing for the lens.

As the frame changes, Rohit is seen talking to Sheena and later Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira also joining them. The snippet highlights the heartening camaraderie that Rohit’s on-screen wife has with his off-screen wife. The trio is spotted being engaged in a lively chat with each other.

The reel features some lovely moments like Samridhii warmly hugging Sheena and Rohit giving a high-five to Sheena while interacting with each other.

Advertisement

In the caption space, the actor wrote, “Her first proper visit on set today.” He used the trending song Tauba Tauba for the clip.

Take a look at Rohit Purohit’s Instagram post here:

Netizens react to Rohit Purohit’s post

As soon as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor released the video on social media, netizens began flooding the comments section to express their views. One user said, “Aapki onscreen offscreen wife dono bahut cute lag rahi hain.” Another joked, “Ek Taraf gharwali ek taraf baharwali.”

A third one appreciated, “Good to see Sheena-Samridhii’s bond. That hug wow.” “THeir bonding is so pure,” stated a user.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The ongoing track of the soap opera revolves around Abhira and Armaan fighting for their love after Kaveri opposes their union.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. It airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hina Khan opens up about being in constant pain amid breast cancer battle; shares what keeps her going