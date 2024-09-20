Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment: Reem Shaikh shares injury pictures; Nia Sharma, Sehban Azim, and others REACT

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is one of the most entertaining shows on television, however, a major accident happened on the show which resulted in Reem Shaikh getting severely injured. The actress took to social media and shared an update about her health with her fans.

While cooking on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, Reem injured her face while cooking as hot oil sprinkled on her face causing her major skin burns. The actress shared a health update with her fans and also before and after pictures of her injury. She wrote, "I’ve healed.. Nothing can break a woman who gets her strength from God."

Take a look at Reem Shaikh's post here:

As Reem Shaikh shared the post, her friends from the industry along with fans and well wishers posted positive comments for her and also praised her for standing strong during the test of time.

Nia Sharma wrote, "Healing you beautiful." Vicky Jain wrote, "Fragile yet strong. So proud of you." Sehban Azim wrote, "Beshak! (Indeed)." Jiya Shankar wrote, "She’s strong & beautiful."

Colors released a promo wherein it was revealed how Reem got injured, however, they deleted the promo after a while. Sources have it that in tonight's (September 20, 2024) episode, the accident will be shown.

After the major accident on the sets, sources have it that Reem's mother Sheetal rushed to the sets to be there for her daughter. Reem made sure to fulfil her commitment of being on the show the next week, while the scars on her face were still visible. She embraced them and also posed for shutterbugs. Everybody lauded Reem for her strength and professionalism.

