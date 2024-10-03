'You think you’re so big?’: Mukesh Khanna details why he feels Kapil Sharma is ‘uncultured’; disapproves comedian’s Shaktimaan skit

Mukesh Khanna often gains limelight owing to his controversial statements about Bollywood celebrities and recent developments in showbiz. In his recent interview, the actor explained why he called Kapil Sharma 'uncultured' and got candid about the reasons for not appearing on his show. Mukesh, who is known for playing Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, mentioned his dislike for the comedy sketch of Shaktimaan.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh Khanna was asked if he would appear on Kapil Sharma's show if the comedian would do clean comedy and not make actors dressed as women. The Shaktimaan actor responded, "Why would he change the format for me? I'm not a big celebrity for him. Several other stars, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, grace his show and laugh out loud." Targeting Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Khanna said that they make someone sit on a couch and pay them to laugh.

Taking the conversation forward, Mukesh called Kapil Sharma a 'terrific entertainer.' Explaining why he hasn't appeared on his show, the actor highlighted two incidents. Mukesh clarified that he isn't anti-Kapil, but his vibrations don't match those of the comedian. "Even if that person is right, one doesn't feel comfortable in such cases. I don’t think he even realizes it, but I have discussed it with Krushna Abhishek," added Khanna.

Advertisement

Elaborating on one of the incidents, Mukesh Khanna said that Kapil did a skit on Comedy Circus wearing Shaktimaan's costume. He was standing before a girl with a bed shown on the side. Revealing what he disliked about the skit, the actor asserted that Shaktimaan's character is highly virtuous and righteous and how Kapil Sharma can show that he is not going to a girl just because he is busy; otherwise, Shaktiman would be wooing them.

To express his disappointment, Mukesh called Krushna Abhishek and asked how Kapil could portray Shaktimaan in such a way just for the sake of comedy. Krushna explained that he was originally supposed to perform the act, but Kapil ended up taking it over.

Furthermore, opening up about why he called Kapil Sharma 'uncultured', Khanna added that the comedian-actor sat next to him in the front row at an award show. According to the Mahabharat actor, the comedian did not greet him and left after taking his award. "These two things were on my mind. That’s why I said he is uncultured. Why do you think of yourself as being so big? When such a person behaves like this, they lose respect," said Mukesh.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh ‘looks fickle as if he will con somebody’ says Mukesh Khanna; reveals why he can’t play Shaktimaan