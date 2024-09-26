The Great India Kapil Sharma 2 star Archana Puran Singh's son TAKES revenge on her birthday, supports Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek

Archana Puran Singh has turned a year older today. Her son Ayushmaan Sethi takes revenge on behalf of Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. He posted a clip where Archana was seen sleeping in an awkward position which was all things hilarious. She was caught in the act.

Ayushmaan Sethi posted a video of his mother Archana Puran Singh who was fast asleep on a sofa. It looked like both mom and son had come to shop for shoes. Ayushmaan filmed the sleeping birthday girl and said, "Find this creature in her natural habitat after shopping. She has shopped too much to handle. It is ok mama. They all deserve to know the truth." He captioned the video as, "Happy birthday maa When you posted the reel of Kiku sir & Krushna sir sleeping, I promised them I would take revenge on their behalf. Hope you like your "birthday gift".

Krushna Abhishek was quick to comment, "Thank u mere bhai we love u", while Sunil Grover wrote, "Ha ha Happy Birthday ma’am!!" For the unversed, Archana has given fans a look into her fun travel diary with The Kapil Sharma Show. She made a funny video, where she posted that Kapil was awake but Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur were sleeping in varied positions.

She wrote a funny caption in the video that read, "Video posted with full permission from the team!" Archana’s son, Ayushmaan, joined the banter, playfully commenting, “Maybe I should record you sleeping next...”

The funny clip made the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show season 2 laugh out loudly. It showcased the camaraderie the entire team has with one another. Archana who has turned 62, earlier had told ETimes about the relationship she shares with Kapil Sharma. She opened up about the jokes he makes on the sets of the show, during The Great Indian Kapil Show promotion.

Advertisement

Archana revealed that jokes are done in a good sense of humor and that fans have loved to see her and Kapil on the show. "A lot of people take it seriously but I always mention that I don’t take these jokes cracked on me seriously then why you all are getting affected? Personal life mein Kapil thodi Na mere upar jokes crack karta hai. In personal life he’s very respectful, loving and we have a lot of affection for each other", she said.



Watch The Kapil Sharma Show season 2 every Saturday on Netflix at 8.00 pm.

ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh opens up on her salary compared to crew members on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show; ‘I get paid for…’