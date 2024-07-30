Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 30: Anupama receives final notice from municipality to pay property tax

Anuj calls Aadhya, begging her to come back and telling Nandita not to let the baby cry. He mourns that both his daughter and wife have left him. Anupama remembers joyful moments with Aadhya. Kinjal gets ready, and Toshu inquires about her plans. She explains that Meenu wants to shop and prefers to go by auto.

Kinjal asks Toshu to stay away from Meenu’s matters

Toshu suspects she’s meeting Mummy. Kinjal insists that Meenu can visit Mummy on her own and tells Toshu to stay out of her affairs.

Toshu threatens her, but Kinjal refuses to be intimidated, reminding him they are only together for Pari and warning him not to push her limits. Kinjal cries, feeling misunderstood and alone.

Anuj draws Aadhya's picture on the wall, pleading for her return and questioning why she left him. Anupama arrives, hears him, and finishes the incomplete painting with a sweet smile before leaving. Anuj is surprised by the completed drawing. Anupama prays for their reunion.

Anupama is worried about the property tax

Vanraj warns Baa about Meenu, fearing Anupama might take her. Kinjal and Meenu arrive; Meenu wants to buy medical equipment and pays herself. Vanraj tells Kinjal to take the car.

Anupama worries about the property tax. Bala, Indra, and Sagar inform her that Meenakshi won’t be donating. Sagar asks Kaveri to pray, apologizes to Meenu for a mix-up, and returns her stethoscope. They leave, with Bala and Sagar teasing each other.

Anupama gets warning from municipality officials to pay property tax

Anupama performs aarti. Vanraj sees officers arrive with Rajpal, who warns that Asha Bhavan will be seized if the property tax isn't paid. Vanraj offers to buy the house and calls Virani.

Rajpal and officers give Anupama a final warning to pay the tax. Anupama and others argue but Rajpal insists.

Toshu asks if Dolly wants a share in the penthouse. Vanraj denies it and tells Toshu to go to a party, but Toshu declines, job hunting instead. Vanraj taunts him.

Anuj, thinking of Aadhya, sees Nandita's baby. Anupama tries to take the baby, but Anuj warns her not to touch it. Anupama tells herself to stay patient and handle Anuj. The episode ends here.

