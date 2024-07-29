Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 29: Meenu is shocked at hearing about Anupama’s miseries

The episode begins with Meenu expressing to Anupama how much she missed her. She tells the people at Asha Bhavan that Anupama might not have shared all the wonderful things she has done for her. Meenu says that Anupama isn't just her aunt; she's like a mother to her. Despite having three children of her own, Anupama always gave Meenu her undivided attention.

She recalls how her mother would go to work, and she would go to Anupama's house after school. Anupama would cook delicious meals for her, play games, and indulge her by pretending to be a patient while Meenu played doctor.

Anupama's surprise reunion with Meenu

Anupama reminisces how Meenu would ask her to cough and sometimes pretend to operate on her with a spoon. Meenu would then shout, forgetting that patients are supposed to be unconscious during surgeries. Bala mentions that Sagar went to pick up Meenakshi Thakkar.

Anupama inquires about her whereabouts, and Sagar explains that he brought someone who introduced herself as Meenakshi, but it turned out to be a mistake. Bala jokes that the wrong person was brought. Indra remarks that it was destined by God for Anupama to meet Meenu. Meenu agrees, saying only what God wills happens.

Sagar concurs, noting that's why Meenu is there. Anupama then receives a call from Meenakshi, who informs her that she missed her flight and won't be able to come. Meenu asks Anupama to perform her aarti as a welcome. Anupama declines, saying Baa is the one who should be waiting to do her aarti.

Vanraj's anger erupts during Meenu's aarti

Meenu requests Anupama to perform her aarti first, pleading with her. Baa becomes upset, and Vanraj gets angry. Despite this, Meenu insists. As Anupama begins the aarti, Vanraj arrives and knocks the aarti plate out of her hands.

Anupama questions if he's lost his mind. Vanraj angrily tells her to be quiet and accuses her of either losing her memory or becoming shameless. He criticizes her for not sending Meenu to their house, even if it was a mistake, pointing out that Baa has been waiting for her for a long time. He suggests that this could be a scheme between Sagar and Anupama.

Anupama retorts, telling him to think logically, questioning how Sagar would know about Meenu when she herself hadn't seen Meenu in years. Vanraj scolds Meenu for not visiting them and threatens to burn down Asha Bhavan if she tries to maintain any relationship with them. He then orders Meenu to go to Baa.

Meenu apologizes to Baa, explaining that she ran to Anupama as soon as she got out of the auto because she saw her. She expresses her regret for hurting Baa and asks for her blessings.

Vanraj manages the situation, Anupama apologizes to Sagar

Vanraj suggests they go inside to talk. Pakhi asks Meenu to come along, and Meenu glances at Anupama before following. Vanraj then goes to Anupama's ashram and calls for the auto driver, placing money for the fare.

He instructs the driver to unload the belongings, saying they will collect them. Anupama apologizes to Sagar, but Sagar insists on taking the fare money and says he'll keep the change. He unloads her belongings and smiles.

Vanraj tries to set boundaries for Meenu

Meenu hugs Baa and asks for her blessings, apologizing to Vanraj, explaining she didn't intend to hurt anyone. She hugs Toshu and Pakhi, with Toshu remarking how much she's grown and Pakhi complimenting her looks. Toshu jokes about her tying rakhi to him this year and not crying if he doesn't give her money or a gift.

Meenu meets Kinjal, mentioning that she and Pari have connected on social media. She hugs Dimpy and Titu, complimenting Dimpy on her many followers and praising Titu for his dance and vlogs. She gives gifts to the children and tells them they'll play "I Spy" later. Meenu asks Baa and Vanraj if they're still upset with her and apologizes, saying she'll go to a hotel if they can't forgive her.

Baa warns her to stop being angry, expressing how much she missed her and longed to see her. Meenu compliments Baa on looking younger and asks what she's been eating. She tells Vanraj he's become more handsome without a mustache and jokes that girls must still be crazy about him. She mentions she was unaware of his situation with Mami. Vanraj sternly tells her not to bring up that topic, calling it a line of control (LOC).

Family discusses Vanraj's departure and teases Meenu

At the ashram, everyone discusses Vanraj’s arrogance, noting that Babu Ji was upset and left home because of it. Sagar mentions that Titu has taught him some dance steps. Bala asks Sagar to teach him as well, to which Nandita reacts with surprise, questioning if he can still learn at his age.

Bala, who is only 20, insists he's still young. Indra adds that he felt shoulder pain earlier and had to ask for warm water for a massage. As Sagar prepares to leave, Bala jokes about him being cautious since he's dealing with an "enemy's daughter." Sagar is puzzled by the remark.

Vanraj tells Meenu to stay away from Anupama. Titu asks Meenu for advice on dealing with his pain. Toshu and Pakhi tease Meenu, while Kinjal points out that she's not a doctor yet. They continue to playfully tease her.

Anuj coughs, and Anupama gives him water. He extends his hand for her to pour the water, which he then drinks. After Anupama leaves, Anuj asks about the condition of her foot.

Meenu is shocked by Anupama's struggles

Kinjal informs Meenu about Anupama’s difficulties, leaving Meenu shocked. She reveals that although Anupama is closer to her than to her own mother and Baa, they haven’t been in touch for five years.

Kinjal advises Meenu to stay away from Anupama to prevent her father from taking out his anger on her. Meenu insists she won’t sever her relationship with Anupama. Kinjal mentions that Baa is planning Meenu’s marriage, and Meenu speculates that Baa might arrange her marriage with a surgeon or doctor, with romance taking place on medical terms.

She describes the type of partner she desires, emphasizing that she wants him to be her friend first. Meanwhile, Sagar finds a stethoscope and mistakenly thinks it belongs to Meenu, while Meenu searches for her own stethoscope.

Anuj criticizes Nandita’s parenting

Nandita attempts to soothe the crying baby, but Indra suggests placing the baby in the cradle. Nandita declines, and Indra points out that Anupama has been handling the baby for a long time.

Nandita insists that Indra should take the baby and she will take over the chores. Anuj arrives, takes the baby into his arms, and the baby immediately stops crying. Anuj then questions Nandita's abilities as a mother, criticizing her for not calming the baby.

He angrily hands the baby back to Nandita, emphasizing that once children leave, they never come back. Anupama arrives and overhears the confrontation. Anuj calls out for Aadhya and becomes emotional. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar

