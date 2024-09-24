Anupamaa Written Update, September 24: Anupama and Anuj share a heartfelt moment as she questions if he's tired of her lectures. Anuj sweetly responds that he wants to hear them forever, leaving Anupama flattered before she shyly leaves the room.

Meanwhile, Sagar attempts to speak with Anupama's daughter, Anudi, but their conversation is interrupted when Mahi starts crying. Anuj reassures Sagar, emphasizing that the truth will come out, and he intends to tell Anudi.

Tensions rise when Toshu sneaks into Anupama's room, seeking a box, while Anuj steps outside to take a call, inadvertently leaving Toshu to plot.

Toshu tells Pakhi to shout if anyone approaches, insisting she think about the money. He goes to the room to open a box, searching for the key. Ishu asks Pakhi to tie her hair, and Sagar gets up to grab a pillow. Meenu notices Aadhya coughing and goes for cough syrup. As Sagar hears noise from Anupama's room, he asks who’s there.

Meenu approaches Sagar, wanting to see him despite others being around. He tells her to leave, but she insists it's fine.

Chaos ensues when Meenu and Sagar overhear noises from Anupama's room and discover Toshu pulling out jewelry and cash. Accusations fly, with Meenu accusing Toshu of stealing while he claims he caught Sagar and Meenu in the act. Anupama insists Toshu is lying, but he counters with a video supposedly proving their affair.

Toshu comments on how surprising it is that Mummy didn’t notice Sagar and Meenu, suggesting they must be clever or she’s foolish. Pakhi mentions that Papa was suspicious, sending her in a car while she wanted an auto. Toshu claims Sagar is after rich girls for their money.

Dolly reveals she came because Pakhi sent her a video, and Dimpy adds they might elope with the jewelry. Babu ji doubts it, while Baa says love blinds people. Anuj insists on hearing Sagar and Meenu's side, but Dolly stands by her belief that they are having an affair.

Amid the drama, Meenu and Sagar plead with Anupama to listen to them, recalling their past conversations. Despite their reassurances of pure love, Anupama feels betrayed by Toshu and Pakhi, who question Sagar's intentions.

As the family confronts the situation, Anupama's emotional struggle becomes evident. In a heartfelt moment, Anuj enters to comfort her, sharing in her pain as she cries in his arms.

