Anupamaa Written Update, September 9: Anupama prepares for Lord Ganesh's arrival by decorating the Asha Bhavan. Anuj praises everyone's efforts, while Anupama shares her faith that Lord Ganesh will shower his blessings upon them.

Ishani fears Toshu will be angry if he sees them at Asha Bhawan and might send them to the hostel. Mahi shares this concern, but Kinjal reassures everyone to enjoy themselves and promises to handle Toshu. Anupama supports Kinjal's decision to confront Toshu.

Leela helps Hasmuk and Anupama welcome Lord Ganesh, which makes Hasmuk happy. Adhya asks Pakhi to pass the ribbon and invites her to help with the decorations.

Pakhi warns Adhya to leave Asha Bhawan before Anupama ruins her life, but Adhya defends Anupama and accuses Pakhi of disrespect. Pakhi reminds Adhya that she also mistreated Anupama in the past, which Adhya regrets. Meanwhile, Meenu comes back home.

Meenu discovers that Pakhi is aware of her relationship with Sagar and that Pakhi plans to tell Toshu about it. Meanwhile, the Shah family, Anupama, and Anuj warmly welcome Lord Ganesh, with Hasmuk and Leela advising Toshu not to disrupt the celebrations.

Dolly arrives, and Anupama is thrilled to see her. However, Dolly warns Anupama to stay away from Meenu, accusing her of trying to ruin Meenu's life out of revenge against the Shahs.

Dolly takes Meenu away, upsetting Anupama, but Hasmuk tries to comfort her. Adhya observes that Dolly’s actions have affected Anupama’s mood. Later, Meenu confronts Dolly for mistreating Anupama, realizing Dolly is aware of the truth. Sagar sympathizes with Anupama, while Bala finds that Pakhi and Toshu have been manipulating Dolly. Sagar decides to reveal the truth to Anupama.

Anuj encourages Anupama not to be upset by Dolly's accusations and to focus on the festival preparations. Adhya asks Anuj and Anupama to remarry, saying she regrets separating them and that Anuj is unhappy without her. Hasmuk supports Adhya's wish, urging the couple to think about it.

Adhya hopes to reunite Anuj and Anupama by giving them a Radha-Krishna locket chain. She proposes they exchange the chains as an engagement symbol. Everyone encourages Anupama to place the locket around Anuj's neck. Reflecting on their past, Anuj and Anupama are thoughtful. Hasmuk suggests they express their feelings.

Anuj shares his feelings, emphasizing that they can't remain apart, especially now that their daughter values their togetherness. As they think about their past, Anupama hesitates about Adhya's request. Noticing her uncertainty, Anuj questions if she is still holding onto the pain from his past mistakes and wonders why they can’t try again. His concern grows as her silence continues.

Anuj reassures Anupama with a heartfelt vow, promising that their bond will be unbreakable if they reunite, and he will be loyal for life. His promise shocks Anupama as he asks what keeps her from accepting his proposal.

