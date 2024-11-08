Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Ruhi takes drastic step after she loses her baby; Poddar family saves her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running television serials which is currently in its fourth generation is keeping the viewers hooked with Abhira and Ruhi’s pregnancies. It has already been revealed that either Abhira or Ruhi will safely deliver the baby. The latter has been trying to make Abhirra’s pregnancy difficult out of her jealousy. But recent spoilers reveal that Ruhi will lose her baby.

In the recent episode, it was shown Ruhi would leave the godhbharai venue on her own as the Poddar and Goenka family were busy with Abhira. The latter would experience sudden pain and as everyone took care of her, Ruhi would leave telling her baby that she is enough for her baby. However, on the road, she meets with an accident.

Now, the spoiler suggests that upon rushing to the hospital, the doctor will reveal that Ruhi has lost her baby. Unable to process the news, she would try to end her life. However, the Poddar family will save her in time. Other reports also suggested that she will blame Abhira for her situation.

For those who came late, Abhira has a complicated pregnancy which involves risk to her as well as the baby’s health. Although Armaan was initially not supportive of her idea to keep the baby, he came around later. They revealed the news to the family later when Abhiira was caught in a fire along with Ruhi.

Advertisement

Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Rohit Purohit as Armaan, Samridhii Shukla as Abhira, Romiit Raaj as Rohit, Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, and Anita Raaj as Kaveri among others. Rohit, Garvita and Romiit joined the show later replacing the original cast, while Shukla has been playing Abhira since the beginning of the fourth generation. The show airs every day on Star Plus at 9:30 PM.

Stay tuned to Pinkviilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Both Ruhi and Abhira’s babies to face life-threatening challenge?