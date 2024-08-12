Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 12: Armaan plans to secretly wed Abhira; Will Ruhi let it happen?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 12, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Abhira looking at the bench from which she removed her name. She feels regret for her actions and says that Armaan is right when he calls her silly.

Armaan surprises Abhira as he brings a new nameplate for Abhira. Armaan shares the significance she holds in his life. They hug each other. Armaan proposes to Abhira. She accepts his proposal.

Armaan asks Abhira if she is ready to marry him against the family's wishes. She is initially taken aback, but then says yes. Armaan then reveals his plan to live separately with Abhira after the wedding. Abhira gets in two minds again. Armaan asks if she has doubts. Abhira demands to stay with family post-marriage, as she is sure Armaan can never part ways with them.

Armaan expresses fear about Abhira getting mistreated by Kaveri for her whole life. Abhira believes Armaan will later accuse her of secluding him from his family. Armaan stated that he will wait for Abhira at the temple where they will be exchanging wedding vows.

Ruhi overhears Abhira and Armaan’s conversation. She gets furious at Armaan’s idea of settling down with Abhira secretly and decides to disclose it to Kaveri. As Ruhi goes to tell Kaveri, Manisha stops her from disturbing Kaveri and orders her to wait till morning.

Abhira tries to talk to Armaan, but he doesn’t pick up her calls. He hunts for a new house for him and Abhira to shift into. Abhira feels Armaan can’t stay away from his family. Vidya comes and gives Abhira blessings on her first Teej. Abhira inquires from Vidya if Kaveri will ever approve her as the Poddars’ daughter-in-law. Vidya doesn’t answer her and directs Abhira to focus on Teej celebrations.

Armaan gets excited to get hitched with Abhira, while she is confident about Kaveri’s disapproval. Abhira believes she should not upset Kaveri by taking the plunge with Armaan. Ruhi advises Abhira not to do anything at the cost of Poddars’ reputation. Abhira asks her not to interfere in their matter. They get into an argument.

Rohit questions if Ruhi is ready to improve their relationship. Ruhi assures Rohit of the same by informing him that she has kept a fast for him. Meanwhile, Manish gets angry over attending Teej at Poddar House. Surekha chimes in.

Ruhi looks for a chance to unveil Armaan’s plan to Kaveri. She learns that Armaan will be shifting to a new house with Abhira. Ruhi gets enraged. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

