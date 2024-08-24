Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 24: Abhira confesses losing the ring in front of Kaveri

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 24, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Ruhi wondering where Armaan is. Vidya informs Kaveri that she has sent kids to bring Abhira. Krish comes and tells her that Abhira is not in the outhouse. Kiara says even Armaan is missing. They all worry if everything is fine.

Ruhi tries to take advantage of the situation and attempts to manipulate Kaveri. But before she utters anything, Armaan arrives. Kaveri questions if Abhira took up some poor man’s case and went to the court. Armaan replies that Abhira is coming in some time. Kaveri playfully scolds Armaan for being impatient about meeting Abhira. She discloses that he was trying to see her at night also. Krish, Aryan, Kiara and Charu tease Armaan.

Ruhi gets stunned as Armaan hands over the ring to Vidya and asks her to keep it safely. Armaan thinks about how he is forced to lie to his family and arrange a fake ring so as to save Abhira from humiliation. Ruhi checks the ring and finds that it is not real.

Abhira makes a grand entry. She dances alongside Armaan and other family members. Kaveri refuses to shake a leg in any wedding festivities of Abhira and Armaan. Abhira gets tensed over Armaan’s lie. He advises her to stay calm. Ruhi decides to expose Abhira while Abhira prays for some miracle to happen.

As Abhira mistakenly bumps into Ruhi, the ring from her hand falls down and goes missing. Ruhi searches for it but fails to find the ring.

Kaveri introduces Abhira to the guests. She praises Abhira, leaving the latter shocked. Abhira feels bad when Kaveri says that she trusts her. Kaveri makes the guests give blessings to Abhira. Armaan and Abhira begin with the ring exchange ceremony. Ruhi gets restless and states that the engagement cannot take place.

While Armaan makes Abhira wear the ring, Abhira hesitates putting it on Armaan’s finger. Kaveri inquires if she is shy or hiding something from them. Ruhi finds the ring. Abhira declines to complete the ritual. She ends up revealing the truth about losing the ring in front of everyone. The episode concludes here.

