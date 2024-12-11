Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 11: Abhira escapes with Daksh; Armaan goes after her

Today’s episode begins with Armaan arriving at the Goenka household. Manish opens the door but refuses to let him in. Armaan forces his way inside, but Abhir stops him. The two get into a fight and exchange insults. Meanwhile, they realize that Abhira is missing from her room.

At the Poddar household, Ruhi cries in the washroom and curses Abhira and Armaan for taking away her baby. Rohit asks her to come out and take care of Daksh as he is going to fetch water. When Ruhi comes out, she finds Daksh missing. They see Abhira leaving with Daksh.

The Goenkas, along with Armaan, leave for the Poddar household, suspecting that Abhira might have gone there for Daksh. They hope to reach in time to stop her.

Ruhi becomes frantic and screams as she and Rohit run after Abhira. Abhira gets into an auto waiting outside and leaves with Daksh. The Poddar family gathers at the gate just as Armaan arrives with the Goenkas.

Ruhi tells everyone that Abhira has kidnapped her baby. She declares to Armaan that she will go to any extent to save her child and vows to show everyone what a mother can do for her baby. She pleads with Madhav to register an FIR against Abhira. Madhav agrees.

Armaan asks Madhav to reconsider, saying it would be easier to find Abhira and Daksh with the help of the police. Manish points out that Abhira doesn’t have her purse or bag with her, so she cannot go far.

Armaan suggests that she must have gone to Mussoorie, where she grew up with her mother. Ruhi remarks that Abhira is just like her mother, running away to Mussoorie after creating trouble. Abhir gets angry, but Manish stops him.

Meanwhile, Abhira tells Daksh that nobody can separate them now and shares her plans for how they will spend their days in Mussoorie. She asks the auto driver to drop her at the bus stand.

Armaan, Madhav, and Krish leave to search for Abhira. They reach the bus stand, where Armaan gets onto the bus that Abhira boards but fails to spot her. As the bus departs, he climbs onto its roof, convinced that Abhira is on the same bus. The episode ends here.

