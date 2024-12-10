Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 10: Armaan asks Rohit to hide truth about Daksh; THIS family member overhears their conversation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 10: Today's episode begins with Kaveri slapping Armaan and questioning him on his actions. She says Armaan will hurt Abhira more if he goes near her. She tells him they could have supported Abhira when she lost her baby.

Rohit tries to get up to support Armaan. Ruhi asks him not to go as it is Armaan and Abhira's plan to gain sympathy. Vidya hugs Armaan as the latter breaks down and asks him to be strong. Ruhi comes and questions her why she is supporting Armaan as he is wrong. She says nobody understands what she went through staying away from her baby.

Vidya says she understands Ruhi's pain, but at this time, even after getting her baby, she is focusing on why Vidya is supporting her son, who needs her. Arman gets up and says she will go to Abhira. Madhav says he will accompany him. Rohit stops him and decides to go with Armaan.

Rohit stops Armaan and says they should tell their family the truth, saying that Rohit forced Armaan to adopt Daksh. Armaan asks him to forget about it as it can create problems between Ruhi and Rohit, which will affect Daksh. Manoj overhears their conversation and decides to tell the family the truth.

Armaan reaches the Poddar household, but nobody lets him enter. Abhir questions if Abhira knew the truth about Daksh. Swara scolds him and asks him to open his eyes. He says he knew Ruhi from before but needs time to know Abhira. Surekha tells him to know both sides of the truth.

At Poddar's household, Ruhi fails to console Daksh as he cries. Everyone advises her to take him to Abhira as he is used to her presence. Rohit tells Ruhi to stop being selfish and think about their baby. Ruhi makes Vidya promise her that she won't let Abhira come anywhere near her child. Everyone is shocked, and Kaveri questions why Vidya promised Ruhi.

Kaveri tells Ruhi that she will soon have to ask Abhira for help raising Daksh. On the other hand, Abhira calls out Daksh in dreams. She says Daksh needs her. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

