Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 13: Abhira leaves Armaan; Will Rohit tell the truth about Daksh?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 13: Today's episode begins with Armaan apologizing to Abhira. In response, she says it was her only chance to see BSP and hold him in her arms, but Armaan didn’t give her that opportunity. As a result, she lost both BSP and Daksh. She decides to leave Armaan.

Kaveri tries to convince Abhira, saying Armaan needs her because he has also lost BSP and Daksh. However, Abhira responds that Armaan lied to her and stabbed her in the back, and she cannot live under the same roof as him. Abhira walks out with Manish, Swarna, and Abhir.

Armaan runs after their car and falls to the ground. He cries out to God, asking why he is being punished like this.

Meanwhile, Rohit thinks he heard Armaan calling Abhira’s name. Ruhi distracts him and asks him to focus on Daksh, who keeps crying. Rohit asks Ruhi to try Abhira’s techniques. Ruhi hesitates but notices that the baby stops crying as soon as she takes him near the window. Ruhi decides to change Daksh’s name, but Rohit disagrees.

Later, Abhira writes BSP’s name on the board. She says Daksh and BSP were supposed to be best friends, but they didn’t get the chance to meet in this lifetime.

Manish scolds Abhir and tells him he should have told the truth sensibly. He adds that Abhir was too focused on hurting Armaan, and in doing so, he ended up hurting Abhira and ruining their relationship as well.

Rohit comes downstairs and sees Armaan being carried by Madhav. The latter explains that Armaan was lying on the road, and he brought him home with great difficulty. Rohit asks Vidya about Abhira, and she tells him everything that happened.

Rohit blames himself for the situation, saying it is all his fault. Vidya tries to console him, but he ends up confessing the truth—that he handed over Daksh to Armaan and Abhira. Vidya slaps Rohit and accuses him of being afraid to take responsibility for his child. She says he has failed as a brother and is the reason why Armaan and Abhira’s situation has worsened.

Vidya goes to Armaan to console him. She tells him she knows the truth. Armaan pleads with her not to reveal it, saying Ruhi will be angry with Rohit, and Daksh will grow up harboring hatred for his father.

The next morning, Ruhi announces that she is throwing a party where she will reveal her baby’s new name—Ruhaan. Everyone is shocked. She explains that she wants everyone to forget that Daksh was ever associated with Armaan and Abhira.

The servant begins to take away Daksh’s toys and clothes in a box. Ruhi says those items were given by Armaan and Abhira, so she is throwing them out. Armaan takes the box with him. He tells everyone he is going to court, but he will stop by Abhira’s place on the way. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

