Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 2: Armaan and Abhir get into a fight; Abhira stops them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 2: Today’s episode begins with Manish looking at Akshara and Abhir’s picture and crying. He says that the door was always open for Abhir, but Abhir misunderstood him. Ruhi, Swarna, and Surekha knock on the door and ask Manish to open it. Abhira climbs in through the window and opens the door.

Manish hides the truth from his family. He says he is upset about not getting a deal. Abhira and Ruhi offer their help, but he refuses.

On the other hand, Charu and Kiara try their best to hide Abhir from the family. They sneak him into Kiara’s bedroom. As Manish knocks on the door and asks them to open it, they take clothes out of the wardrobe and cover Abhir with them. Seeing the messy bed, Manisha offers her help to clean it. Kiara makes an excuse and takes Manisha away.

Armaan opens the wardrobe and sees Daksh’s clothes for the pooja. He reflects on Rohit’s words. Abhira enters and questions him. He says they should not wait to make memories with Daksh. He fears Rohit will take his child away but doesn’t say anything to Abhira.

Abhira asks him what he is hiding from her, referencing Rohit’s hint. Armaan confesses that Daksh fell from his lap a few days ago, and he hid it from her. Abhira panics, but Armaan reassures her, saying he spoke to the doctor and there’s nothing to worry about.

Advertisement

They take Daksh out for a photoshoot dressed as Kanha Ji, and Abhira dresses up as Yashoda. As Abhira sings the bhajan, Abhir wakes up. Meanwhile, Armaan gets emotional during the photoshoot with Daksh. Suddenly, the lights go out, and Armaan goes to fix them.

As Abhira turns back, she sees the nurse carrying Daksh. She rushes to snatch the baby from her. The nurse explains that she saw the baby once during Ruhi’s delivery. Abhira reminds her that the baby is hers. Armaan arrives and gets angry upon seeing the nurse, ordering her to leave. Abhira asks him to calm down. While Armaan goes to fix the lights, Abhira calls the hospital for Daksh’s medical history. The hospital tells her that the baby didn’t have any complications during birth. Abhira asks them to double-check, as the baby was premature.

Meanwhile, Charu and Kiara try to sneak Abhir out, but he bumps into Armaan. The two get into a fight. Abhira arrives and stops them. As Abhir leaves, he throws a pot at Armaan’s car, breaking the glass.

Advertisement

The Poddar family gathers at the scene. Abhir continues to break pots. Abhira asks him to leave. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 29: Daksh gets kidnapped; Will Abhira and Armaan be able to save the newborn?