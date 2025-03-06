Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 6: Armaan makes shocking decision about career after leaving Poddar House

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 6: The episode begins with a broker demanding money from Armaan. When Armaan questions why, the broker says it’s for rent. Armaan refuses, arguing that the house is in terrible condition. Abhira steps in and gives the broker the money.

Armaan confronts her, but she explains that struggles will follow them wherever they go. She urges him to adjust, especially for Shivani’s sake, since she is unwell. This makes Armaan realize he has never truly faced poverty and wonders what would happen if he ran out of money. He begins to feel that Abhira is showing him a new perspective.

Meanwhile, Madhav asks Rohit if there is any news about Armaan. Rohit says Armaan is still missing. Kaveri reminds Madhav that Armaan left by choice. Madhav blames Kaveri and Vidya for suffocating him, forcing him to break all ties. He points out that Kaveri’s strict nature has driven not just Armaan but also Kiara and Charu away. Just then, Charu returns home.

Kaveri demands to know why Charu ran away from her wedding. Charu confesses that she doesn’t understand love or marriage. Furious, Manisha slaps Charu, accusing her of ruining Kiara’s life without guilt. Sanjay supports Charu, while Manoj tells Manisha to stop arguing with her.

Abhira sees Armaan working and decides to bring him food. She remembers that he doesn’t drink tea, and he, too, realizes that coffee is too expensive, so he decides to try something new.

Meanwhile, Charu thinks about her wedding day. A flashback shows that Sanjay told her that if she marries Abhir, Sanjay might divorce Kajal. Later, Sanjay tries to talk to Charu, but she tells him she hates him. Krish overhears their conversation and is left confused.

Abhira and Armaan bring Shivani home. Shivani insists on sleeping in another room, but Abhira convinces her to take the bedroom since she is unwell. When Shivani asks Armaan to sit with her, he ignores her. Later, Abhira and Armaan talk about their future. Armaan wants to surprise Abhira on their anniversary, but she urges him to find a job first. She suggests going to other firms. To her shock, Armaan tells her he wants to quit advocacy. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.