Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 15: Abhira questions Armaan about his behavior; Find out latter's reaction

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 15: Today’s episode begins with Abhira thanking Manisha and Kaveri. Vidya leaves. On the other hand, Krish makes plans to meet with his online friend in Udaipur. Charu asks him to be careful before falling in love as Sanjay won’t understand. Krish says she is talking like their dad and leaves saying he is going to meet his friend.

Armaan and Rohit sit in the dining room without talking to each other. Sanjay comes to talk with Rohit about a case. He ignores it. Charu, Aaryan, and Kiara say they need to talk to Rohit about their studies and try to distract him. Armaan screams. Everyone looks on.

Armaan breaks down in front of family

He cries and says nobody can understand the pain of a father who has lost his child. Everyone in the family gets happy seeing the child that came into the house, then they should understand the other father misses his child the same way. He says his family thinks they can make the father forget his pain, but they can’t. He asks them to stop trying.

Kaveri asks Armaan why he is angry with everyone. Rohit cries and says Armaan is speaking on his behalf. He thanks his family members for trying to help him and says Armaan is right. It will take him time to recover from the pain of losing his child. Everyone cries.

Madhav says only Armaan can understand Rohit’s pain. He says if he could then he could have taken away all his sorrows. Armaan leaves.

Later Armaan changes the car tyre. An individual comes to help him. He introduces himself as Dev. Although Armaan initially hesitates to take his help, later he lets him change the tire and thanks him.

Krish comes to the cafe and rushes to meet his friend. He collides with a girl who spoils his t-shirt with the pastry in her hand. Krish gets angry. Others bully the girl. Krish goes to the table no. 20 and the girl also comes there. She says she can’t believe that she came here for Krish and leaves. The waiter tells Krish that the girl has left her credit card and he reads her name on it.

The nurse who comes to take care of Ruhi thinks to herself that Ruhi’s nurse told her she gave birth to her baby, but wonders where the baby is. She almost asks Swarna about her baby when Rohit interrupts and tells her that the driver is waiting for her and she should leave. He decides to ask the doctor to send a different nurse.

Abhira questions Armaan

Abhira asks Armaan if he is hiding anything. She says that everyone is sad for Ruhi and Rohit’s baby, but Armaan is hiding his love from his own baby. She tells him BSP and Abhira need his love and care. Armaan goes out to make a call.

He throws around things when Rohit comes and stops him. He says it’s best that he accepts the baby as his own and starts loving it. Armaan asks him how he will explain the truth to Ruhi. Rohit replies that handling Ruhi is his tension and he should go and sleep as it’s the baby’s naming ceremony the next day.

On the other hand, Abhira worries about Armaan’s behavior. Manish, Manoj, and Madhav offer their advice and ask her to be patient.

Armaan goes to the room and sees BSP and Abhira lying on the bed. He worries about sleeping next to them. Abhira gets up and says the baby is strong and Armaan’s fear is pointless, he will soon be used to sleeping with the baby next to him. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

