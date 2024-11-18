Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 18: Abhira is unable to feed her baby; Will Ruhi help her?

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai, November 18: Today’s episode begins with Ruhi asking Abhira to take her things away, indicating the baby. Ask Abhira takes him away, Ruhi leaves. Vidya tries to stop Ruhi, but Abhira doesn’t let her. She says no one can understand Ruhi’s pain now. Vidya says Ruhi is being insensitive.

Ruhi questions God why he is punishing her. Manish comes and says that she is overlooking the things that are being rewarded. Babies are god’s blessing and Abhira is ready to share the blessing with her, but Ruhi has so much hate that she can’t accept the blessing.

On the other hand, Rohit asks Armaan if he still wants to share BSP with Ruhi and Armaan. The latter tells Rohit that Ruhi is hurt now and once she recovers, she will love BSP. He says that Ruhi carried the baby for 9 months, so she cannot explain the loss. Rohit thinks to himself that he knows Ruhi better than Armaan, so he doesn’t know how she thinks.

Abhira worries about Ruhi and talks to Armaan about her. They also make plans about their baby and Abhira says she will capture every moment of the little one growing up. Armaan leaves for urgent case and tells Abhira to call him if she needs anything.

Aaryan practices hockey and thinks about his instructor who told him to improve, or else he will be removed from the team. He thinks about his father, Manoj drinking. Krish asks him if something is bothering him. Aaryan lies.

Ruhi cries in the room. Rohit asks her to open the door. On the other hand, Abhira cannot stop BSP’s cry. She realises that she cannot feed the baby. Ruhi covers her ears hearing the baby’s cry. She asks Rohit to make the baby stop. Abhira walks with BSP outside the room.

Rohit tries to help Abhira. Ruhi gets angry and tells him that he has always cared for Armaan and Abhira’s baby more than his own and this is why they are in this situation.

Abhira tells Vidya, Kaveri, Manisha and Kajal about her problem. They discuss how this is a common problem among new mothers. Abhira worries. She calls her doctor.

Abhira walks out with BSP as Armaan returns. He asks her what’s bothering her. She tells him to take her to the hospital. Rohit comes and tells him that Ruhi’s doctor is here and she can consult her. She rushes to the doctor and tells her that she is unable to feed her baby. Ruhi looks worried. The episode ends here.

