Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 16: Ruhi regains consciousness and takes the baby away from Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 16: Today's episode begins with Rohit calling the hospital to talk to the doctor about changing Ruhi’s nurse. Ruhi’s fingers move. Rohit holds her and says the day she recovers will be the best day of his life, but the worst day of her life, as he will tell her the biggest lie. He hopes she will forgive him.

Manisha and Vidya pass by Rohit and Ruhi’s room. They see Rohit crying. Manisha stops Vidya from going inside and says Armaan is right—they should let him handle his emotions alone. She also tells Vidya that she thinks destiny is punishing Rohit and Ruhi for Vidya’s actions. No mother curses her child, but Vidya cursed Abhira and Armaan, and now Rohit and Ruhi are paying the price.

Vidya Mends Her Relationship with Abhira and Armaan

Abhira tries to calm down BSP, but he continues crying. Armaan comes to help and takes him in his lap. Abhira says this is the first time Armaan has called the baby his own. She says that she is the worst mom and doubts if she is even the mother of the child, as she can’t even make him stop crying.

Vidya comes and places her hand on Abhira’s head. Abhira says the baby is crying a lot and asks Vidya to help. Vidya advises her to hold the little one close to her chest and sing a song to calm him. Abhira sings her mom’s bhajan. The baby calms down, and Ruhi moves her fingers. Vidya hugs Armaan and cries.

Ruhi thinks of Akshara and her childhood. Rohit looks at Ruhi and says he feels Ruhi will recover soon. He mentions that it’s their baby’s naming ceremony today. Manish and the nurse enter the room. Rohit grows worried when he sees it’s the same nurse from the previous day.

Manish says the bhajan reminds him of Akshara. He asks Rohit to attend Abhira and Armaan’s baby’s naming ceremony and offers to stay with Ruhi. The nurse wonders why they are talking about Abhira’s baby, who is dead. Rohit becomes anxious, fearing that the nurse will reveal the truth to his family, and decides to keep her away from them.

He tells Manish that Armaan and Abhira will be happy if they see him at the ceremony too. Manish takes Rohit along with him. At the café, a girl comes to ask for her credit card. The staff also gives her a delivery and says someone else had ordered it for her. Krish comes and apologizes.

The boys who bullied her the day before also come and apologize. The staff tells her that Krish taught them a lesson yesterday after she left. Krish and she talk about her accent.

Everyone wonders where Armaan and Abhira are, and at that moment, Vidya brings them downstairs. Kaveri remarks that finally, Vidya is back to her senses. Sanjay asks Krish where he was, but Krish refuses to answer and sits for the puja. Armaan and Abhira perform the rituals. Abhira asks the priest if she can keep another coconut for Rohit and Ruhi’s baby. Armaan tells Rohit he should sit for the puja, as the baby is his as much as it is theirs.

Ruhi Regains Consciousness

Ruhi regains consciousness and tries to get up. She falls to the floor and breaks a glass. The nurse notices her and tries to stop her. Ruhi asks about her baby and comes out of the room. The nurse says she will call her family and get an injection ready. Ruhi checks the other rooms, looking for her baby.

She sees the puja downstairs. As the photographer takes Armaan and Abhira’s picture with the baby, Ruhi takes the baby away and calls him her baby. Rohit cries. Armaan wonders if Ruhi has recognized her baby. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

