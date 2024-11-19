Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19: Ruhi refuses to feed Abhira’s newborn; Rohit calls the baby their own

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai, November 19: Today’s episode begins with Ruhi telling the doctor to help her. She says it might be because of her carelessness that she lost the baby. Abhira comes running to the doctor and says she is unable to feed the baby. The doctor says both Ruhi and Abhira can help each other in this situation and leaves.

Abhira begs Ruhi to feed her baby. The latter walks towards the baby and then asks Abhira to go away. She says she won’t share her baby’s rights with someone else’s baby and closes the door. Abhira bangs on the door and asks her to help.

Surekha and Swarna talk about Abhira and Ruhi. The latter says that the sisters are not like their mothers. Even though they didn’t get along, they never hated each other’s babies. Manish says it’s because they had a brother to fix things between them. He suggests Abhir might be of help. Surekha warns him and says the last time he wanted Abhir to come back to the family, he was robbed of his money.

Vidya taunts Abhira

Abhira prepares formula milk to feed the baby. Vidya comes and asks her what kind of a mother gives formula milk to a fifteen-day-old baby. She says Abhira is a bad mother. Armaan takes Vidya away and requests her not to judge Abhira as she is trying her best to take care of the baby. He says nobody questions him about being a good father, but everyone criticizes the mother. Kaveri asks Vidya to let it go and they leave.

Armaan takes a video of Abhira and the baby. She puts the baby to sleep by singing her mother’s bhajan. Ruhi covers her ear with her hands. Rohit comes and questions her selfishness. He says even a distant relative wishes good for another’s baby and Ruhi, despite being Abhira’s sister can’t see her happy.

He asks her why she refused to feed their own baby. Ruhi asks him if the baby is theirs. Rohit says Abhira is sharing her baby with Ruhi. The latter gets angry and tells him that he is so happy celebrating Abhira and Armaan’s happiness, that she can’t see Ruhi’s grief. She suggests she go to B Nanu’s place for some days to stay away from Abhira and her baby.

Vidya thinks Ruhi’s behavior is getting out of hand and decides to call Swarna to discuss this. Kaveri comes and stops her. She advises her to be good to both her daughters-in-law and treat them well. Instead of complaining to their families, she should solve the problems as they belong to the Poddar family now.

Everyone gathers in the hall and Kaveri gives Charu and Kiara a head massage. Abhira comes there and says the baby is asleep after having formula milk. Vidya looks at her. Manisha tells them that Aaryan has an important hockey match today.

Manoj looks for his flask and thinks that he will land up in trouble if the family members find it. Aaryan’s coach brings him home at that moment. As everyone questions him, he shows them the flaks and says he has been suspended from school for this behavior. The episode ends here.

