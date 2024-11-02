Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 2: Armaan’s revelation about Abhira’s baby surprises Poddar family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 2: Today’s episode starts with Armaan telling Abhira that he will be back for her and that she should not give up hope. He carries Ruhi out and reassures her that she is safe now, but he will return for Abhira. Meanwhile, Manisha arrives and informs Madhav that Abhira is trapped inside as well. Madhav orders everyone to search for water and try to extinguish the fire.

Armaan rushes back inside and finds Abhira lying unconscious on the floor. He picks her up, and she regains consciousness. Ruhi calls Manish and apologizes for her behavior. Manish, confused, asks her why she is bringing this up now. He then contacts Madhav, who informs him about the fire.

Armaan rescues Ruhi and Abhira

Meanwhile, Armaan and Abhira notice the door is engulfed in flames. Abhira manages to escape by jumping out, but Armaan gets trapped. She calls out his name, and Ruhi looks back at them. Armaan urges Abhira to go and stay safe with the baby. Determined to save him, Abhira comes up with a plan. She douses herself with a bucket of water and jumps into the fire to rescue Armaan.

Both emerge safely and talk to Ruhi. Abhira encourages her to stay strong and think of the baby. Manisha speculates that Neeraj must have started the fire out of anger. Sanjay, however, expresses no sympathy for Abhira, saying that she is merely facing the consequences of her own actions. Manish, enraged, slaps Sanjay and warns him that if he speaks another negative word, he will make sure Sanjay pays for his misdeeds.

Rohit regains consciousness and immediately expresses his concern for Ruhi, but Vidya stops him. Armaan, Abhira, and Ruhi come out of the building, holding onto each other. The family surrounds them, relieved and emotional. Ruhi hugs Abhira tightly, thanking her for ensuring that both she and the baby survived. Manish beams with pride, seeing his two daughters united.

Armaan’s revelation about the baby surprises the Poddar family

Armaan kneels down and embraces Abhira, apologizing for his stubbornness in the past. He admits that, when Abhira was trapped in the fire, he realized that he needed both her and the baby to survive. He swears that he will protect them both and expresses his belief that Abhira will remain strong throughout the journey. His words leave everyone in the family surprised.

Abhira reassures him, saying that both she and baby BSP have forgiven him. They share a heartfelt hug, and Abhira confides that she always knew Armaan would come around and support her. Just then, Kaveri arrives and scolds them for keeping such joyous news from the family. She reminds them that she is still alive and that they should never feel the need to handle things alone. Armaan and Abhira apologize, and Kaveri embraces them warmly.

Manish, Manoj, Manisha, and Rohit congratulate the couple and offer their hugs. However, Vidya looks visibly sad. Manish, feeling nostalgic, remarks that he has a sense that Akshara is returning as Abhira’s baby. Ruhi appears disturbed by this comment.

The family gets ready for a celebration. They wear matching outfits and welcome Abhira and Armaaan home. They dance together. Sanjay leaves. Ruhi and Abhira also dance together and Kaveri stops them. The episode ends here.

