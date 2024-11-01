Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 1: Armaan rescues Ruhi from the fire; Will he be able to save Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 1: Today’s episode starts with the Pandit ji asking Charu and Neeraj to exchange garlands. The Poddar family tries to wrestle with the bouncers to enter the mandap and stop the marriage. Vidya asks Charu not to spoil her life by marrying Neeraj. Manisha asks Kajal to think clearly and do something. Armaan asks his father to take a step. Madhav tells them he can do something only when Charu files an FIR.

Abhira tells Charu to think of all the girls who will get into a relationship with the wrong people and asks her to stand up for herself. She encourages her. Charu thinks of Neeraj’s words and slaps him. Everyone gets shocked. She tells him that she was uncomfortable, yet he forced her. She schools him and hopes he will remember this before approaching other girls in life.

Neeraj’s family calls off the wedding and the deal with Sanjay. The latter tells them he can convince Charu and asks him to give him some time. Sajjan gets angry. Neeraj says he will marry Charu if she touches his feet and asks for forgiveness.

Kaverii throws her shoe at Neeraj. Everyone gets stunned. She says just because she was silent doesn’t mean she will continue to accept everything. She is the eldest of the family and head of the firm, so she will continue to make the decisions and call off the wedding.

She asks Abhira to file a case against Neeraj and win it. Neeraj gets angry. Later, Abhira praises Charu for doing the right thing. Neeraj overhears them. Charu says she got the strength from Armaan and Abhira. Abhira feels dizzy and Charu worries about her.

Ruhi confronts Abhira about the pregnancy. She asks her motive behind hiding the pregnancy. Abhiira tells her that Armaan doesn’t want the child because of the health complications. She says Abhira might lose her life in the process. Neeraj overhears their conversation and decides to teach Abhira a lesson. He sets the room on fire.

Charu tells Armaan about Abhira’s health. He worries about her. They see smoke coming out and Rohit gets worried. He says Ruhi went in that direction. The Poddar family worry about Ruhi and the baby.

Ruhi takes care of Abhira as she falls sick due to the smoke. She asks her to be strong for the sake of her child and promises that she won’t let anything happen to her. She asks her to wait for her and screams for help.

Rohit rushes into the fire. Armaan and Krish follow him. Kiara goes to look for Abhira. Rohit gets unconscious. On the other hand, Abhira and Ruhi fall down. Armaan asks Krish to lift Rohit and take hiim out, he will look for Ruhi.

Kiara informs Manisha that she couldn’t find Abhira. She worries. Armaan sees Ruhi and says he won’t let anything happen to her and the baby. He splashes water on her and lifts her up. Ruhi murmurs Abhira’s name.

Armaan screams for Abhira. The latter gives a feeble reply that Armaan doesn’t hear. Armaan says that he will come back for Abhira and takes Ruhi out. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

