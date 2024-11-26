Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 25: Abhira is determined to return to work, will Armaan support her?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 25: Today’s episode starts with Abhira telling Kaveri that she will go to court. Vidya and Kaveri ask her how she will manage her baby. She says she has fed BSP and will be back in two hours after finishing her work. Jyoti calls her and she promises her she will be there soon. She kisses BSP and leaves.

As soon as Abhira goes to the door, BSP starts crying. She hesitates to leave and comes back. Throwing away her phone and bag, she takes the baby in her lap and goes upstairs. Kaveri receives Jyoti’s call and says one of the best lawyers in their firm will handle her case along with Charu, but Abhira can’t go as she has to take care of her baby.

Kaveri talks about how a mother’s priority should always be her child. Abhira takes care of BSP.

Abhir’s manager asks him to sign the contract. He sees the tent and remembers Akshara. Without reading the contract, he signs it. Abhir goes inside the tent and thinks about Manish. He talks to himself and says that he hates Manish for taking his family away from him.

Armaan comes to Abhira. He asks her not to take so much pressure and that she should only focus on being BSP’s mother. He gets ready to leave for court. Abhira asks him why he can’t stay with BSP. He says he is not as lucky as Abhira and will try to return home soon.

Jyoti gets impatient and asks Charu to call Abhira. She thinks to herself that Abhira could have easily handled her and won the case, but she has to take care of BSP.

Manish calls Abhira to see the baby. Abhira talks about balancing career and motherhood. Manish tells her Akshara did everything singlehandedly and he is proud of her. He motivates Abhira. Ruhi comes and taunts Abhira. She tells her that Abhira wanted Ruhi to co-parent the baby, so she could go out and work while Ruhi stays at home caring for the baby.

Kaveri makes herbal oil and tells Vidya to give it to Abhira. As they talk, Abhira comes down with the baby strapped to her front. Kaveri asks her if she is in her senses. Abhira says she can manage both the baby and work this way. Everyone gets shocked. The episode ends here.

