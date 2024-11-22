Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 21: Abhir returns; Manish fails to recognize him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 21: Today’s episode begins with Abhira and Armaan getting ready for BSP’s first vaccination. As they come down, they see the entire family, except Manisha, Ruhi, and Rohit ready to accompany them. Armaan tells them they cannot take everyone to the hospital. Abhira asks him to let everyone go.

Ruhi tells Manisha that no one understands their pain. Now that Abhira has given birth to a son, everyone is busy focusing on her.

At the hospital, everyone distracts BSP by blowing soap bubbles. The doctor says BSP is the first baby who didn’t cry during vaccination. The doctor tells Abhira that she is a good mother. Armaan praises her.

On their way back, Abhira worries about how she will stay away from her baby once she rejoins the firm. A car comes from the opposite direction and almost hits their vehicle. Manish hits his head and gets a small cut. Armaan and Abhira get out of the car. Abhira decides to teach the boy a lesson. He wears a nightgown with an eye mask on his head.

As Abhira argues with him, Manish interrupts and schools him for almost putting his family in danger. Abhir recognizes Manish and gets angry. He tells him that he never thought so much about his family members and he pities those who are close to him. Manish doesn't understand anything.

Kaveri understands her mistake. She massages Manisha's feet. Manisha tells her God will punish her if Kaveri touches her feet. Kaveri says she wants to apologize and admits that she is responsible for Manoj and Aaryan's condition.

Krish and Charu take Kiara to a cafe and order her favorite food. She says Aaryan is away from them and worries about him. Charu and Krish surprise him with a concert that will take place in the city. Krish says he will try his best to arrange for the tickets. Kiara gets excited. Charu opens a fortune cookie and the message reads that their lives will change soon. Kiara says the concert might change their lives.

As BSP cries, Rohit tries to comfort him. He doesn't stop and Armaan helps. BSP stops crying as soon as Armaan takes him in his lap. Rohit gets upset. Armaan and Rohit discuss the nurse revealing the truth. Rohit asks Armaan not to worry as he speaks to her about it.

After Armaan leaves, Rohit gets a message from Ruhi's nurse. She asks him to meet outside to discuss something important. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

