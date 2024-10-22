Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 22: Abhira tells Kaveri about her pregnancy; Latter gets shocked

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, October 22: Today's episode starts with Abhira trying to comfort Armaan. She says that she understands he got angry because she broke her fast, but she had a reason. Armaan replies that he isn’t angry because she broke the fast, but because she broke his trust. Abhira insists that she trusts him the most.

Armaan then asks Abhira to prove her trust by jumping off the table, just like she had once before. Thinking of the baby, Abhira asks him to stop being childish. Armaan, frustrated, eats chilli sauce and throws the bottle. He declares that he no longer wants to know Abhira’s secret and storms out.

Vidya insults Abhira for hurting her son

As Abhira tries to follow Armaan, Vidya enters. Seeing the broken glass on the floor, Vidya comments that it represents the pieces of her family, shattered by Abhira. She accuses Abhira of being just like her mother and predicts that she will soon leave Armaan. Abhira retorts, saying that Vidya knows nothing about her mother and shouldn’t speak about her. Vidya counters by claiming she is Armaan’s mother, and she felt the same pain when Abhira took him away from his family.

Abhira responds, saying that Vidya has finally acknowledged being Armaan’s mother, but if she truly cared, she would comfort him instead of constantly taunting Abhira. She adds that she is a good wife because she doesn’t love Armaan based on her moods, unlike Vidya.

Abhira sees Charu, Kiara, and Aaryan fighting. She scolds them and tells them to hug and make up. They obey her.

Abhira tells Armaan she is pregnant

Abhira looks for Armaan and finds him in the car. She asks him to open the door, but he ignores her. Abhira then tells him she is going to be a mother and that he’s going to be a father. Armaan turns up the music, drowning out her words. Abhira continues to shout, but he doesn’t listen.

Later, Abhira goes to Kaveri’s room and sits by her side, holding her hand. When Kaveri wakes up, she asks why Abhira is crying. Abhira reveals that she is pregnant. Kaveri is shocked. Abhira explains that she can’t tell Armaan because of health complications and asks Kaveri to speak to him on her behalf.

Ruhi comes in and asks why Abhira is disturbing Dadi Sa. Abhira stands up to leave but suddenly feels dizzy. Ruhi catches her and asks why she’s feeling dizzy even after having food. Abhira counters by asking why Ruhi is so concerned about her sister. They argue briefly, and then Abhira walks away.

Swarna, Surekha, and Manish discuss that Abhira seems to be hiding something. Swarna believes that Abhira is doing it for Ruhi’s sake and asks Manish to talk to her. They fear losing Abhira, just as they lost Akshara. Manish reassures them that he won’t let that happen.

The next morning, Armaan steps out of the car and finds Abhira sleeping on a chair next to it. He picks her up, and in her sleep, Abhira murmurs that she will tell him the truth. The episode ends here.

