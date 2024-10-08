Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 8: Ruhi finds out the truth about Abhira; Here’s how she reacts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 8: Today’s episode starts with Manish apologizing to Sanjay. He says that he wants to leave all differences in the past ont his happy occasion and bends to touch his feet. Sanjay acts like he doesn’t know anything and asks Manish why he is doing this because he has forgiven him a long time back.

Abhira and Ruhi stop Manish from touching Sanjay’s feet. They talk about Manish’s self-respect and say they won’t let him do anything wrong. He behaved with Sanjay the way he deserved. Rohit and Armaan also join them and they take Manish away.

Kaveri asks Sanjay what has happened to Manish suddenly and the latter tells her that he has planned a surprise for both families. Kaveri gets confused.

Abhira and Armaan perform for Navratri

Krish apologizes to Abhira and the latter getts confused. He remembers about his father’s promise to give him a big platform for dance and says nothing further. He leaves.

Abhira looks for her mangalsutra and Armaan holds it out. He says he wants Abhira close to him and there has been problems between them in the past, but he is ready to be with Abhira. As he leaves, Abhira stops her and tells him that they will perform the Navratri puja together.

During the puja, Manish prays that may nothing break Abhira and Ruhi’s bond. He says he has done his best to save things.

Armaan and Abhira perform a dance along with the family members. Ruhi sits and watches them. Abhira hugs Ruhi and puts colored powder on her. They share a hug when Sanjay drops the curtain and reveals Akshara and Arohi’s picture in a frame.

Ruhi finds out the truth about Abhira

When Abhira and Ruhi see the photo frame, Abhira says ‘momma’ and Ruhi says ‘matashree.’ Everyone stares at them in shock. Sanjay says that he took this happy occasion to reveal that they are sisters. Armaan, Rohit, Manish, Manoj, and Madhav get happy. Surekha and Swarna are surprised.

Abhira looks at Manish and gets emotional. She says her mother never talked about her family to her and she always wished if she had a family, they should be like Manish. She asks him if he already knows the truth and that is why he completed all rituals. Ruhi cries and looks at them.

Abhira turns to Ruhi and tells her that they are sisters. Ruhi remembers the past and pushes her away and says she is the daughter of her mother’s murderer. Abhira stares at her in disbelief. Ruhi breaks down and Rohit takes her away. Armaan stops Abhira from running behind Ruhi. Manish says that her fear for the two sisters has turned true. The episode ends here.

