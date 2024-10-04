Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 4: Ruhi is pregnant; Here’s how Armaan and Abhira react

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 4: Today’s episode starts with Abhira asking Armaan to stop. He expresses his anger and asks her why she wants to ruin Maa’s birthday, but he insults her when he asks her not to celebrate. Abhira cries and says she should have listened to him. He says that over the years, he has stayed with this family, and they have accepted him as their own. This is more than enough for him. He leaves.

On the other hand, Kaveri gets angry at Vidya and says that she asked her for love, but she is not giving love to her son. She says Vidya wants to celebrate happiness, and they will do that. She asks Manisha to order a new cake and continue the celebration.

Ruhi falls unconscious

Armaan shouts at Abhira and leaves in the car. To follow him, Abhira takes out another car. As she reverses, she sees Ruhhi lying on the floor. She gets out and screams her name. Hearing her scream, everyone gathers there. Rohit lifts her and gets her inside the house.

Sanjay calls the doctor. Manisha thanks the guests for coming. The guests leave. She asks Abhira about it. Abhira explained that she was taking the car out when she saw Ruhi lying on the floor. Vidya comes and accuses Abhira of hitting her with the car. Everyone gets stunned.

She says Abhira has done it before and did it again. She prays nobody gets a daughter-in-law like her. Abhira cries.

Everyone celebrates Ruhi’s pregnancy.

Abhira informs Armaan to rush back home as a lot has happened here. Everyone waits anxiously for the doctor. The doctor comes out and says Ruhi is pregnant. Everyone rejoices. Manish gets emotional.

Vidya asks the doctor if there will be any problem because of the accident. Ruhi says she fell unconscious; there was no accident. Vidya looks at Abhira and walks past her to get the prasad thali and offers Ruhi. Rohit lifts Ruhi and expresses his excitement that he will become a dad.

Armaan comes and sees the celebration. Abhira asks him to go and congratulate them. Rohit says sorry to him. Armaan hugs him and asks him not to compromise on the celebration. Vidya thinks that Armaan could have experienced the same joy if he had not chosen the wrong life partner.

Everyone dances around Ruhi, and Abhira imagines her and Armaan in Rohit and Ruhi's place. Manisha stands next to her. She tells her that she is tired of dancing. Abhira goes to help dadi, and the latter asks Abhira to hold the plate. Vidya comes and takes away the plate. Surekha tells Swarna that Kaveri is the eldest in the family and that she should have done the aarti instead of Vidya.

Vidya asks Kaveri to join. She does the aarti and wishes Ruhi well. Later, Manish apologizes to Ruhi. Abhira leaves from behind as he hugs her, but Manish holds her hand and hugs her, too. Ruhi and Abhira smile.

At night, Abhira recalls Vidya's taunts. She sees Armaan sleeping and says that she understands he has problems in his life because of Abhira, but these three months have not been easy for her either. She says she is breaking and asks Armaan to come back to her. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

