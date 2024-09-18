Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 18: Abhira decides to call off the wedding; Armaan gets upset

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai September 18: Today’s episode starts with Manish and Surekha getting Abhira home. Surekha gets angry seeing Abhira and asks what is she doing here. Manish says she is their daughter and asks Surekha to take Abhira inside. Manish asks Surekha not to ask Abhira anything as she doesn’t know what happened to her. She says her fate has been playing games with her.

Ruhi goes to her room and scream. She expresses frustration over Armaan and Abhira’s marriage not being called off yet and Abhira going home with Manish.

Armaan decides to call Abhira. He sees the baby socks and recalls Vidya and Dadi’s words about Abhira not giving Armaan his happiness. Abhira cries and talks to Akshara. She recalls Armaan’s words.

Abhira breaks down

Abhira holds Akshara’s guitar and cries. She talks to herself about how she can bever become a mother and will have nobody to share stories about her own childhood and her mother. Manish hears her from outside and talks to Akshara’s pic. He says he will take care of Abhira and won’t let her go to Poddar family.

Charu and Kiara tell Kaveri that they are also girls and they might face the same fate as Abhira. They say a girl has more responsibilities than only becoming a mother. Krish explains to Dadi that it's not Abhira’s fault. Dadi says she knows that and she should have understood her pain but she couldn’t do anything. She says no family can make such a girl their bahu if she can’t give them a heir, everyone has a wish to have a child, or else the person can’t stay happy, It's not Abhira’s mistake, but it's not Armaan’s mistake either.

Advertisement

Madhav says Maasa is right. Everyone gets shocked. Manoj says Abhira regards Manoj as her dad and he is saying such a thing. Madhav says he is thinking about her. Their family always make her feel inferior about money and family, if this marriage happens and someone taunts her infertility, then she will break down, and it will affect Armaan and Abhira’s marriage, He adds that he knows his family.

Rohit stops Ruhi. He says they shouldn’t talk in between. Manisha says they are there to support Armaan and Abhira. Sanjay says they are not winning elections that there will be supporters. Manisha taunts Sanjay and the two gt into an argument. Manoj stops them. He says Armaan and Abhira should decide.

Vidya says they are madly in love, if they take a wrong decision, then they will regret all their lives, soo they should guide them. She also adds that she loves Armaan and now he has to make a decision to choose between Abhira and her. Armaan verhears this.

Advertisement

Abhira calls off the marriage

Armaan and Abhira cry. Armaan sits inside the cupboard. Dadi comes to explain to him and tells him that he should decide about his life. She says she doesn't want him to make a choice that he will regret later as love can become regret in a few years. Abhira messages him. He comes out of the cupboard and calls Abhira.

Armaan says they will meet to discuss everything. She says there isn’t anything left to discuss. Meanwhile, Kaveri and the family discuss about the wedding. Dadi says she is sad for Abhira, but she will think of Armaan first. Vidya says that she hopes Abhira will step back from marriage. Armaan comes and says stop these arrangements. Vidya asks him what did Abhira say.

Armaan recalls Abhira refusing to marry him. Armaan cries and says to Manoj and Manisha that everything is over, Abhira took the decision not to marry him. Everyone worries. Ruhi smiles. Armaan says congrats to Vidya and Dadi. He tells them that they wanted this, and that they should be happy now. He leaves.

Advertisement

Dadi says that she accepted Abhira for his happiness but now he seems to think otherwise. Manisha says when we accept someone heartily, we accept as it is, but we always tried to change Abhira. She cries. Vidya says they love Abhira, but she loves her son more, whatever happened is right, but how it happened is wrong. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 17: Vidya stops Armaan and Abhira’s mehendi, will they part ways?