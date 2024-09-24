Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 24: Abhira’s mangalsutra goes missing; How will Armaan’s family react?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 24: Today’s episode starts with everyone asking the pandit about the mahurat. Pandit says mahurat has passed, but another mahurat will begin in 30 minutes, it comes once in 1000 years. Everyone smiles. Manish jokes that the pandit should have given the happy news first.

Armaan asks pandit ji to start preparing. Surekha says they still have time and ask everyone to freshen up. Kaveri asks Vidya to get ready and Manish helps Armaan to fix his turban. Suwarna gets Ruhi’s message. It reads that her car has broken down and she will take some time to reach. She thinks maybe Ruhi doesn’t want to come to the marriage and tells herself that she cannot blame her.

Abhira's surprise for Armaan

Charu says Abhira has planned a lovely surprise for Armaan. Abhira comes holding the garland and dances for her groom. Armaan sees the garland has their picture. Manish gets emotional. Before they proceed to exchange garlands, the chorus gang blindfolds them and asks them to find each other. They find each other and Armaan says nothing can separate them. They exchange the garlands and everyone cheers.

Manish gets emotional and congratulates Akshara as her daughter is getting married. Pandit asks Armaan’s sister to do gathbandhan for the couple. Abhira says they have chorus gang here. Armaan says his brothers also worked hard to unite them, so if the pandit allows, he wants all of them to do the gathbandhan. The pandit agrees.

Rohit ties the cloth and Krish jokes that Rohit has tied it so hard that nothing can separate Armaan and Abhira. He says Abhira has to handle Armaan for a lifetime now. Manish smiles.

Abhira's mangalsutra goes missing

Manisha notices the mangalsutra is missing from the plate. Manoj says that he had kept the mangalsutra there along with the sindoor. They decide to look for it without informing anyone. Sanjay notices them and soon realizes that the mangalsutra is missing.

Everyone looks for the mangalsutra. Armaan and Abhira pinch each other to make sure that they are finally getting married.

Aryan asks Manisha what they are looking for. Manoj accidentally reveals that the mangalsutra is missing. Kajal asks them not to tell the elders. The chorus gang helps them look for it.

Rohit calls Ruhi. He wonders why Ruhi isn’t answering his calls. The pandit asks the bride’s parents to do kanyadaan. Abhira sees Manish. Manish takes Swarna and comes ahead. Madhav asks Vidya to come. He says they will do Vardaan. Kaveri asks him why he wants to change the age-old tradition. He replies traditions should change with time.

Manisha and Surekha ask Vidya to come. Manish thinks of Akshara's wedding day. They do Abhira’s kanyadaan. Manish asks Armaan to take care of Abhira. Madhav gives Armaan’s hand to Abhira and jokes that he wants to get rid of Armaan, that's why he did this. Everyone looks for mangalsutra. Sanjay finds it and hides it.

Armaan and Abhira take the fears around the fire. They make cute vows and smile. Armaan says he would be the happiest when Abhira becomes the best lawyer. Vidya looks on. Pandit ji asks to apply the sindoor and make the bride wear the mangalsutra. Armaan sees the plate and says there isn’t any mangalsutra in this. The episode ends here.

