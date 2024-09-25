Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 25: Vidya curses Armaan and Abhira; Newlyweds to leave Poddar house?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 25: Today’s episode starts with Armaan asking about the mangalsutra. Sanjay says it’s here and hands it over. He says that he has seen Armaan and Abhira’s determination, Armaan will marry Abhira even without a mangalsutra by tying a black thread. Krish asks Kajal since when did Sanjay become so sensible.

Armaan applies sindoor on Abhira’s forehead and makes her wear the mangalsutra. They think about the old moments when Armaan pulled off the mangalsutra from Abhira’s neck, their divorce, Armaan’s proposal for Abhira, and other moments. As the marriage completes, everyone claps. Abhira hears Akshara’s voice. Armaan and Abhira see someone dressed in white clothes leaving. He says that he is sure it was Akshara. They share a moment as they express their love for each other.

Vidya curses Armaan and Abhira

Armaan and Abhira arrive at the Poddar household. Dadi says the new bride will enter the house. Ruhi comes with the aarti plate and Armaan and Abhira get shocked seeing her. Rohit says that this is why Ruhi skipped the wedding so that she could prepare for the grihpravesh. Ruhi says it’s her gift to them.

Kaveri asks Ruhhi to give the arti thali to Vidya. She calls out for her and everyone gets happy when they see Vidya coming down the stairs. Armaan and Abhira get happy and Vidya asks her to do aarti.

Advertisement

Vidya looks at Abhira and she starts doing reverse arti. Everyone gets stunned. Abhira holds Vidya’s hand to stop her and she throws away the plate and asks Abhira how could she think that Vidya will welcome her home when she has married her son against her wish.

Armaan asks Vidya what is she doing. She asks Armaan if she has the right to scold her. Armaan says yes. Vidya’s reply shocks everyone as she says Armaan has proven today what a stepson means. Armaan stumbles and Abhira holds him.

Vidya screams at them and curses them. She says instead of blessings, a broken mother is cursing them today and that their marriage will not be successful ever. Dadi asks Vidya to stop. Vidya says not yet, it's just the start. Madhav gets angry and Vidya leaves.

Ruhi says she has changed

Armaan chases after Vidya, causing the knot in his and Abhira's clothes to come undone. Abhira quickly follows him, but in the chaos, the pot of rice tips over. As Armaan trips on the stairs, everyone rushes to catch up with him, leaving Abhira standing by herself. Kaveri then tells Ruhi to lead her to the room.

Advertisement

As Ruhi takes Abhira inside, Abhira asks her to stop pretending as she is tired of her fake acts. Ruhi says she knows it would be difficult for Abhira to trust her, but she has changed. She realized that she was deceiving the two families and doing wrong to Rohit, and Armaan has opened her eyes. She says Abhira and Armaan are perfect for each other and their love is true.

She admits trying to stop Armaan and Abhira's marriage, but she wants another chance to do things right. Abhira says she and Armaan will stay away from her. On the other hand, Madhav consoles Armaan. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 24: Abhira’s mangalsutra goes missing; How will Armaan’s family react?