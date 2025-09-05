Madharaasi Movie Review: Sivakarthikeyan starrer is all about style, but a let-down in everything else

Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. The psychological romantic action thriller is directed by AR Murugadoss, with actors Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal playing the co-leads.

If you’re looking forward to watching the movie in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review to check out.

Advertisement

The Plot

Madharaasi explores the story of Raghuram, an orphan with a traumatic past. While struggling with his mental condition, he meets Malathy and falls in love with her.

Meanwhile, a notorious gang of weapon smugglers from the northern parts of India plans to enter Tamil Nadu, with NIA officer Prem and his team determined to stop them.

However, things take a grim turn when Malathy inadvertently gets involved in the smuggling gang’s plans. Now, what Raghuram does to save his love, and how his mental condition influences his decisions, forms the crux of the story.

The Good

Madharaasi presents a unique plot, reminiscent of Murugadoss’ blockbusters Thuppakki and Kaththi. With Sivakarthikeyan playing a flawed character, the actor embodies it to the best of his abilities, shining through as an action star.

Madharaasi is stylish from the very start, keeping the flair intact and doing a neat job with it. The action set pieces stand out, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with creativity and energy. With a strong story as its backbone, the production value is remarkable.

Advertisement

Vidyut Jammwal brings a dominating presence, while Rukmini Vasanth delivers a loveable performance, helping the film balance the signature factor we love about AR Murugadoss.

In the technical aspects, Madharaasi excels in cinematography. Sudeep Elamon captures several beautiful shots. However, Anirudh Ravichander’s musical scores and tracks feel underwhelming and fail to leave a strong impression this time.

The Bad

While Madharaasi delivers a fresh storyline in Tamil cinema, it struggles with a paper-thin plot and screenplay. The film’s pacing lags in the first half and tests the audience’s patience in the second.

The initial half includes three different songs placed closely together, none of which adds much to the story. If only AR Murugadoss had written a tighter script, these characters and the plot could truly take off.

A key element of Madharaasi is the love story between Raghu and Malathy. This romance drives the protagonist into the world of crime and serves as a central motivation. Unfortunately, the love story lacks depth, feels illogical, and gets sidelined by the climax despite SK and Rukmini sharing chemistry.

Advertisement

With inconsistent execution and poor editing, this Sivakarthikeyan starrer falters at many points, despite its gripping action sequences.

The Performances

Madharaasi rests heavily on Sivakarthikeyan’s shoulders, and he delivers. The Amaran star once again proves why he is among the most dependable commercial actors today. Whether it's action, comedy, or dance, SK holds the film together with his charm and charisma, emphasizing why he stands apart from his contemporaries.

Vidyut Jammwal makes a strong impression with his intimidating screen presence; even a single glare from him commands attention.

Biju Menon makes the most with his limited role, while Rukmini Vasanth breaks free from typical eye candy tropes to deliver a strong and emotionally grounded performance. Her role adds value to the plot and stands out.

Watch the trailer of Madharaasi:

The Verdict

Madharaasi is a thrilling action entertainer that delivers brief cinematic highs but lacks emotional and narrative depth. While the story had the potential of becoming the next ‘Kaththi,’ or ‘Thuppakki,’ the film fell short in execution.

Advertisement

Still, Madhraasi offers a decent theatrical experience, especially considering AR Murugadoss’ recent works. If you wish to watch Sivakarthikeyan’s complete action-hero transformation, then this movie might just be for you.

ALSO READ: Ghaati Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Anushka Shetty-Vikram Prabhu's film