4 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video (June 25-31): Metro In Dino to Songs of Paradise

The week is almost over, and we are sure that most of you must have your weekend plans already sorted. But if you are someone who is planning to sit at home and binge-watch the latest releases on OTT, then we have a list that will make your life simpler. We have curated a list of shows and movies for you to catch. This week (25 June to 31 June) is packed with exciting releases like Metro In Dino, Kingdom and more. Here is a brief look at the latest Hindi OTT releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime and more this week.

1. Metro In Dino

Release Date: August 29, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Metro In Dino is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a Metro. This ensemble starcast film is directed by Anurag Basu, and the storyline revolves around the lives of multiple couple-centric stories set against the urban backdrops of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru. The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

2. Songs of Paradise

Release Date: August 29, 2025

Platform: Prime Video

Songs of Paradise starring Saba Azad and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles, is a biographical musical drama inspired by the trailblazing life of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begun. She was popularly known as Kashmir’s Melody Queen and the first female voice on Radio Kashmir. The web show is set against the backdrop of 1950s Kashmir, and the narrative revolves around a young woman who is determined to pursue a career in singing despite societal constraints.

3. Kingdom

Release Date: August 29, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Kingdom starring Vijay Deverakonda in a pivotal role, is a Pan-India spy action thriller film which is also subbed in Hindi. The film revolves around a mission in Sri Lanka where Vijay’s character, who is a constable, is sent to dismantle a powerful crime syndicate. After finding out that its leader is his brother, Suri is left to make a tough choice between his duty and family loyalty.

4. Half CA Season 2

Release Date: August 27, 2025

Platform: Amazon MX Player

The show revolves around the story of Archie Mehta, played by Ahsaas Channa, who is a determined CA aspirant juggling studies and articleship. Season 2 continues the emotionally resonant and realistic portrayal of CA aspirants’ lives.

