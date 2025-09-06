Who was Ashish Narang? 55-year-old actor seen in Bollywood films like Sooryavanshi, Drishyam passes away

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the film and television industry. Ashish Warang, the actor known for his memorable supporting roles in Hindi films like Sooryavanshi, Drishyam and Mardaani, passed away on September 5, 2025, aged 55. He breathed his last at his home in Thane. Family and his close friends from the industry have been mourning his loss. Keep scrolling further to get a glimpse of his life.

Ashish Warang’s film career

Ashish Warang’s career spanned decades, and his sincerity, humility, and ability to leave a lasting impression even in small roles won hearts. He played pivotal supporting characters that added emotional weight and authenticity to the narratives of Bollywood films like Mardaani, Drishyam and Sooryavanshi.

Not just in Bollywood, he has been a respectable figure even in Marathi cinema and television. He appeared in several regional serials and ad campaigns and was actively involved in South Indian film productions as well. His dedication to his craft earned him the respect of directors, co-actors, and crews alike. He was often praised for his punctuality, preparedness, and genuine kindness on set.

He made his final film appearance in the multilingual film Bombay. Directed by Sanjay Niranjan, the project was a testament to his unwavering passion for acting, showing that he was able to overcome any language barrier to perform.

Ashish Warang’s illness

As per reports, Ashish Warang had been recovering from jaundice in late 2024 but fell ill again shortly. This might have led to his demise. However, the cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

Ashish Warang may not have been a household name, but his legacy is one of quiet brilliance—an actor who elevated every frame he was in. His passing is a loss not only to Indian cinema but to the many lives he touched with his warmth and talent.

