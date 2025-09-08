Meesha OTT Release: When and where to watch Kathir, Shine Tom Chacko starrer survival drama online

Meesha is a Malayalam-language survival drama released in theaters on July 31, 2025. Now, a month since its theatrical run, the film is slated to stream on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Meesha

Meesha is set to begin streaming on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX from September 12, 2025. The official update was shared by the streaming platform via its social media handle.

Official trailer and plot of Meesha:

Meesha (which translates to Moustache) narrates the story of Midhun, a forest guard who invites his friends for a feast in the forest. Set against the backdrop of the wilderness and its emotional attachments, Midhun has his own agenda for inviting them. However, he is not the only one, with others having their own cunning plans.

The movie dives deep into the themes of male bonding and emotional politics, where the lines between humane and inhumane begin to blur. As they clash, long-buried secrets resurface, challenging the nature of their friendship.

Cast and crew of Meesha

Meesha features actors like Kathir, Shine Tom Chacko, Hakkim Shahjahan, Sudhi Koppa, Unni Lalu, Jeo Baby, Srikant Murali, Hasli Amaan, and many more in key roles.

The movie is written and directed by Emcy Joseph and produced by Sajeer Gafur. Musical tracks and background scores are composed by Sooraj S Kurup, while Suresh Rajan has handled the cinematography. The editing was done by Manoj.

Kathir and Shine Tom Chacko’s professional front

Kathir was last seen in a leading role for the web series, Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2. The show, created by Vikram Vedha fame Pushkar–Gayathri, was directed by Bramma G and Sarjun KM, with Aishwarya Rajesh co-starring.

The second season of the crime suspense thriller begins with the shocking murder of a senior activist lawyer. How his death uncovers a dark secret forms the crux of the story, revealing a side of the victim no one else had seen before.

In addition to the lead cast, the series featured Lal, Saravanan, Ashwini Nambiar, Amit Bhargav, Manjima Mohan, Chandran, Chandini Tamilarasan, Gouri G. Kishan, and more in key roles.

Kathir is next set to appear in a lead role for the upcoming movie Maanavan.

On the other hand, Shine Tom Chacko was last seen in the comedy suspense thriller, Soothravakyam. He has films like Paradise Circus, Velleppam, and more in the pipeline.

