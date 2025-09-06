Shah Rukh Khan's King look LEAKED, actor's team requests to keep 'magic alive' after photo spreads like wildfire

It is not a hidden fact that Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie King. The actor made it to the headlines after a picture of him sporting a new look for the movie went viral on social media. It was clicked by a fan, and this is the first time Shah Rukh's look from the film's shoot was shared online. Days after the incident, his team reacted to the leaked pictures.

What did Shah Rukh Khan’s team say after the picture leak?

A fan account with the name @teamsrkcfc shared a post that seemed like a reaction from Shah Rukh Khan’s team. The post read, “We request everyone not to share or repost any recent pics or videos of SRK's look. Let's keep the magic alive and enjoy the big reveal together. Let's keep the surprise alive until SRK or Red Chillies Entertainment themselves reveal it. Thank you.”

It was captioned, "ATTENTION SRKians. We all know how excited everyone is to witness the next magical look of our King @iamsrk, but let’s not spoil the surprise! Please don’t share/repost any recent pics or videos — let’s wait together for the BIG REVEAL from SRK himself or @redchilliesent. Let’s keep the magic alive. Let’s keep the surprise intact. Let’s enjoy it together as one big SRK family."

Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, also re-shared this post on her Instagram handle but didn't add anything to it. Reacting to the original post, a fan said, "Let’s safeguard the thrill and witness the grand moment together." "Alas, the surprise is already spoiled, photos and videos have already spread, unfortunately," read a comment. A person wrote, "Yes, please. Let's not spoil the fun."

Talking about the leaked picture, a fan had clicked Shah Rukh Khan exiting McDonald’s restaurant in Mumbai. In the picture, we can see the actor dressed in a white shirt and sporting a grey salt and pepper hairdo and black sunglasses. This instantly grabbed all eyeballs and raised the excitement of all the fans.

