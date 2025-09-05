Did Ahaan Pandey 'pray' for Aneet Padda's casting in Saiyaara? Actress's comment amid dating rumors grabs eyeballs

Saiyaara marked the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into the film industry. The pair has impressed the audience with their sizzling chemistry and onscreen presence.

Amid the praises being showered upon the Mohit Suri directorial, Panday and Padda have sparked dating rumors, leading the fans to be excited over the couple’s onscreen romance turning real.

As the movie completed 50 days in theaters, the actress sat down for a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, where she recalled a sweet moment that took place between her and Ahaan before the film going on the floor.

Aneet Padda recalls a cute moment with Ahaan Panday amid Saiyaara’s success

While in an interview with the media portal, Aneet Padda revealed that she went to the Mount Mary church with her co-star while she was still auditioning for the role of Vaani. The actress shared, “When I was still auditioning for Saiyaara, Ahaan had taken me to the Mount Mary church and we’d lit a candle.”

She went on to add, “We sat in the car and I asked him, ‘What did you wish for?’ Then a week later, I got the call (that I’d gotten the role) and he said, ‘Of course, I’d wished that you’d get the role.’”

Meanwhile, to celebrate the magic that the movie has created at the box office, the co-star went to the same church where their story began, hugged and got clicked. The duo also shared a joint Instagram post, along with a heartfelt caption.

They wrote, “Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us; the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you.”

The note further read, “Today marks a quiet moment for us; we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us yours too.”

Saiyaara is running successfully in theaters and will be available to stream digitally from September 12 on Netflix.

