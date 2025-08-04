War 2 North America Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer maintains reasonable pace, 10 days out; Collections approach USD 200,000

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, is buzzing with excitement. The movie's units have managed to generate good interest for the film. In just 3 days of advance bookings opening, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has raked up sales of around USD 178,000 for the premieres across North America, based on the tracking data provided by Venky Box Office. With 10 days to go, the movie is expected to see big spikes in bookings each day going forward.

War 2 Generates Advance Sales Worth USD 178,000 In North America For Premieres, With 10 Days To Go

While the advance bookings for War are good, they aren't exceptional as expected. The makers are set to unveil a song shot on a massive scale, featuring Hrithik and Jr NTR who will be competing with one another, to further amp up the buzz for the movie. If the dance-off lands well with the audiences, the speed of the bookings will increase further.

Jr NTR Is The Primary Reason For North America Premieres Of War 2

North America premieres for Bollywood films are very rare. It is not wrong to say that the premieres are kept only because of the presence of Jr NTR. If not for him, there would be no premieres. The film would open from Thursday the 14th and not Wednesday the 13th, like in India. The ticket prices in premieres are high and Hindi film audiences are not habituated to be spending USD 25-35 on each ticket. Also, passes are not enabled for the premiere day, and so not many would want to pay so much for every ticket, when they can get the same tickets for a fraction of the amount, next day.

Coolie Leads War 2 In North America Advance Bookings

Coolie, which is clashing with War 2, is ahead in the advance booking race. The Rajinikanth movie has sold tickets worth over USD 1 million in North, with 10 days still to go.

War 2 In Theatres

War 2 gears up for a grand theatrical release worldwide on 14th August, with premieres from 13th August in North America. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

