Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collections: Dhruv Vikram starrer Sees Superb Hold on Day After Diwali



Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan had a fantastic hold on the day after Diwali yesterday, with collections remaining on par with Diwali day. The film collected Rs. 7.25 crore approx at the Indian box office, pushing its five-day running total to Rs. 28 crore approx.

In Tamil Nadu, the film remained on par with Monday; in fact, it saw a growth over Monday in most of the state outside Chennai, which dropped a bit. The day after Diwali generally sees strong collections in Tamil Nadu, but to stay flat with Diwali is a superb hold. The Diwali holidays are over, but there will be some holiday leftover boost for the next two days. The first week in the state is expected to reach Rs. 32-33 crore. From there, the film can target Rs. 50 crore plus total, which will be a very good number for this film. How far higher it can go will depend on where it lands on the 2nd Friday, but as of now, the outlook remains highly positive.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Bison Kaalamaadan in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 3.40 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 5.60 cr. Monday Rs. 7.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 28.00 cr.

Dhruv Vikram made his debut in 2019 with the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, Adithya Varma. That film didn’t do well, and then his next two films, which included a scrapped remake of Arjun Reddy, debuted digitally. Bison marks his first theatrical release after over half a decade, and he is finally going to taste a HIT.

The Territorial Breakdown for Bison Kaalamaadan in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 25.85 cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.20 cr. Kerala Rs. 0.65 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.30 cr. Total Rs. 28.00 cr.

