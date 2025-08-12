Kareena Kapoor Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for her 'darling' Sara Ali Khan: 'Have the bestest one yet'

Born to Saif Ali Khan and his former wife, Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last seven years. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018, has turned 30 today. On the occasion, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has showered the young star with 'tons of love' and her latest Instagram post says it all.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor wishes Sara Ali Khan a happy birthday

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with Sara Ali Khan. The monochromatic photo also has Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the post shared on her Instagram story, all four of them are happily posing for the camera. While Bebo and Saif are standing in the middle, Sara is on the right, and Ibrahim is on the left side.

The Jab We Met actress shines in a metallic purple and golden saree. Sara looks stunning in a white pearl lehenga. Saif and Ibrahim look handsome in their traditional outfits.

Kareena Kapoor calls Sara Ali Khan her 'darling' in birthday special post

Kareena, who shares a close bond with Sara, also penned a sweet caption for the Kedarnath actress and called the latter her "darling." “Happy birthday darling @saraalikhan95. Have the bestest one yet..tons of love (sic)," Kareena wrote in her Instagram story.

Advertisement

This is to note that the picture is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. It was first posted by Sara during their wedding festivities last year.

Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to wish the actress on her 30th birthday.

Sara Ali Khan's work front

After her debut with Kedarnath alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan then worked in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba the same year. Her other movies include Love Aaj Kal (2020), Coolie No 1 (2020), Atrangi Re, Gaslight, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Sky Force.

Sara was recently seen in Anurag Basu's directorial, Metro In Dino, in which she was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan last worked in the Ajay Devgn-led cop drama, Singham Again, in 2024.

ALSO READ: 5 times Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan proved their fashion choices are as strong as their connection