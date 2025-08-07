Kiara Advani wears Rs 1,50,000 yellow Dolce & Gabbana outfit in War 2's Aavan Jaavan song and it sets European summer vibe

Kiara Advani is making headlines for several reasons. While she is excelling in both her personal and professional life, it’s her fashion choices that have been equally noteworthy on the internet. After the release of the song Aaavan Jaavan from War 2, the romantic and feel-good music track mesmerized netizens. The picturesque locations in Italy, coupled with Kiara's stunning outfits in the song, have made quite an impact.

Advertisement

Everything about Kiara Advani's chic look from Aavan Jaavan

Kiara Advani never fails to impress the fashion enthusiasts with her sartorial choices, and her recent look has once again captured our attention. In the Aaavan Jaavan song, Kiara sported a vibrant and luxurious outfit from Dolce & Gabbana. Her ensembles in this romantic track are not only exquisite but also quite pricey. Her yellow majolica print off-shoulder top, paired with matching yellow poplin pants, costs Rs 1,55,200.

The off-shoulder top is crafted from high-quality cotton poplin, adorned with the iconic Majolica tile prints. The off-shoulder neckline serves as a hallmark of effortless summer fashion, beautifully accentuating her collarbones and adding a romantic flair to the overall look.

Complementing the top are the lemon-yellow poplin pants, which provide the right contrast. The high-waisted shorts are easy-going and perfect for a road trip or brunch.

This outfit is known for its eye-catching colors and Mediterranean-inspired motifs. The print features intricate detailing, bold hues, and a summer-friendly fabric. Given that the theme of Aavan Jaavan is relaxed and travel-friendly, this outfit makes for a perfect chic yet relaxed statement.

Advertisement

Not only this, but all her looks in Aavan Jaavan are classy, chic and bookmark worthy.

About Kiara Advani's professional life:

Kiara Advani is set to shine on screen in an action thriller for the first time. The actress will be seen playing the female protagonist in War 2. The highly awaited film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles. While Hrithik plays Major Kabir Dhaliwal, Jr NTR is the main antagonist. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe. The sequel of War is set to release on big screens on August 14, a day before Independence Day.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra holds back on Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR face off dance in War 2 for big screen