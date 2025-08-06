North America Premiere Advance Booking: Hrithik and Jr NTR's War 2 picks momentum; Box office hits USD 200k, 8 days out

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others is buzzing with excitement. Just 8 days are left for the premieres of the actioner. The movie is gaining momentum with each passing day and it is reflecting in the jumps in the advance bookings each day. Based on the data provided by 'Venky Box Office', the Ayan Mukerji movie has sold tickets worth USD 230,000 in North America with 8 days to go. The premiere day collections are looking to be in the USD 900k vicinity.

War 2 Advances In North America Cross USD 200k, 8 Days Out

Bollywood movies don't generally have premieres, and taking that into consideration, the advance bookings for the premieres so far are pretty reasonable. Obviously, with the presence of a top Telugu star like Jr NTR, the bookings should have been higher than what they are currently, as there is a premiere culture in the South. But that has not happened. This can be a case of wrong positioning and confused marketing. Only once the film hits theatres, will the view around the movie change from the perspective of a Telugu movie watching audience.

Why Comparing The Advances Of War 2 And Coolie Is Not Justified

Comparing the advance bookings of War 2 with Coolie at this point is not justified as it isn't an apples to apples comparison. The day 1 accounts for close to 40 percent of a Kollywood film's lifetime collections, even with strong word of mouth, while a well received Bollywood movie ends up doing close to 10 times its opening day number. What needs to be seen is the lifetime total of both movies.

YRF Is Running High On Confidence After War 2

War 2 marks YRF's immediate next film after the super-blockbuster performance of Saiyaara. They are running high on confidence and they will hope that War 2 also falls in the same category. The production house stands to make over Rs 275 crore from the Mohit Suri directorial, and now it is to be seen if the Ayan Mukerji directorial can repeat the theatrics.

