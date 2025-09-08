Kamal Haasan's priceless reaction after Trisha Krishnan calls him 'HOT' at an event in Dubai is crazy viral

Trisha Krishnan and Kamal Haasan were recently spotted in Dubai. As the actress appeared on stage to be honored for her 25-year-long career in South Indian cinema, she made a playful remark about Kamal Haasan, and his reaction was priceless.

Trisha Krishnan calls Kamal Haasan ‘hot’

Gracing the stage in Dubai, the host questioned Trisha Krishnan if there was anything she would like to say or ask Kamal Haasan. In response, the Leo actress said, “Kamal sir, how are you always looking like this? So hot…so dapper. Everyone asks this, I think everyone here would’ve had that thought.”

Upon hearing her sweet words, Kamal Haasan’s eyes went wide, and with a gracious smile, he bowed to her from his seat, laughing alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan’s recent film

Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan were recently seen together in the movie Thug Life. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster action drama was co-written by the director and Kamal Haasan himself.

The movie followed the story of Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a mafia kingpin from Delhi. During his early days, a shootout between him and a rival gang led to the death of an innocent man, prompting Sakthivel to adopt the victim’s son, Amaran.

Years later, Sakthivel rose to become a powerful figure in the underworld, with Amaran as his trusted right-hand man. However, things take a grim turn when animosity begins to brew between them, eventually leading to a major clash.

How the two men grappled with their fractured relationship and whether they found resolution formed the crux of the story. With Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the leading roles, the film had Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nassar, and many more.

Kamal Haasan’s next film

Following Thug Life, Kamal Haasan is expected to collaborate with action choreographers Anbarivu for a movie tentatively titled KH237. While an official update is yet to be released, the actor recently revealed that he will be reuniting with Rajinikanth, marking their reunion on screen after more than 4 decades.

The highly anticipated film is likely to be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, though official confirmation is still pending.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan will be appearing in a lead role for the Suriya starrer Karuppu. She also has the Chiranjeevi film Vishwambhara in her pipeline.

