Baaghi 4 Box Office: Tiger Shroff's gory movie collects Rs 4 crore on Monday, nets Rs 34 crore in four days

Tiger Shroff's latest release, Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha, is struggling at the box office. The A-rated gory action entertainer was released in cinemas on September 5, 2025. The movie started on a reasonable note, which was followed by a below-par box office trend.

Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, Baaghi 4 debuted with Rs 11.50 crore on its opening day. The movie opened to average word-of-mouth, which turned into a major roadblock for its box office performance. It collected Rs 9.50 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, wrapping its opening weekend at just Rs 30.50 crore.

Baaghi 4 drops by 65 percent, adds Rs 4 crore on its first Monday

After its disappointing opening weekend, Baaghi 4 witnessed a significant drop on its first Monday, indicating an unfortunate theatrical fate. The Tiger Shroff movie collected Rs 4 crore today, which is 65 percent lower than its opening day. The total cume of Baaghi 4 now stands at Rs 34.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Irrespective of Baaghi 4's fate at the box office, Sajid Nadiadwala has already made profits on the table, which means that the action drama is a safe venture. Mounted on a budget of Rs 80 crore, including PnA expenses, Baaghi 4 secured profits of Rs 12 crore before the release, selling its non-theatrical rights at Rs 92 crore. However, its box office verdict will solely depend on its theatrical performance in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of Baaghi 4 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 11.50 crore 2 Rs 9.50 crore 3 Rs 9.50 crore 4 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 34.50 crore

