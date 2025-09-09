Madharaasi Worldwide Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal starrer wraps opening weekend at Rs 62 crore

Madhraasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role, is performing decently at the box office. The Tamil action movie, helmed by AR Murugadoss, recorded an encouraging opening weekend. Co-starring Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth, Madhraasi wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 62 crore gross at the worldwide box office, with its home turf contributing the most.

The movie grossed Rs 44 crore at the Indian box office, while the international territories contributed a sum of Rs 18 crore. The movie performed best in Tamil Nadu, where it collected around Rs 33.75 crore in the first three days. Elsewhere, it remained an average performer.

Madhraasi turns into the second-best weekend opener for Sivakarthikeyan

Madhraasi opened to a mixed audience reception, which is significantly hampering its box office run. However, the movie became the second-best weekend grosser of Sivakarthikeyan's career, following his blockbuster movie, Amaran.

The movie surpassed the first three-day cume of Suriya's starrer Retro at the worldwide box office, but remained far behind Dhanush and Nagarjuna's Kubera. For the record, Retro grossed Rs 60.75 crore in its first three days, while the Dhanush starrer fetched Rs 76.75 crore gross.

Box office collections of Madhraasi at the worldwide box office:-

Particulars Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs 33.75 crore Karnataka Rs 3.75 crore AP/Nizam Rs 4.60 crore Kerala Rs 1.35 crore Rest Of India Rs 0.55 crore Total India Rs 44 crore Overseas Rs 18.5 crore (USD 2.1 million) Worldwide Rs 62.50 crore gross in 3 days

Madhraasi in cinemas

Madhraasi is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

